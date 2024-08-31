The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

What we learned about how Marquette is approaching the two-libero rule

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorAugust 31, 2024
Categories:
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

CHARLESTON, Ill. — It was something Ryan Theis, in all his 17 years as a head coach, needed to think about for the first time — who were his two liberos going to be?

Courtesy of a new NCAA rule, teams can now field two liberos at the same time. This gave Theis, who has four defensive specialists at his disposal — Molly Berezowitz, Adriana Studer, Jadyn Garrison and Samantha Naber — a new kind of flexibility when deciding who he wanted in the off-colored jerseys.

“The thought process behind it. What do we want in the first libero, the second Libero versus a DS role,” Theis said. “There’s a thought process that goes into it, for sure. And you’re not always going to get it right. We make plenty of mistakes as coaches and and we’ll see how the season goes.”

In No. 24 Marquette volleyball’s season-opener sweep over Eastern Illinois, he decided to appoint libero duties to Studer and Berezowitz, while Naber and Garrison were defensive specialists.

“We got four pretty good defensive specialists, and so I think there will be some, throughout the year, who’s playing better when? Who has the best package?” Theis said. “We need a libero to do four or five things, right? They got to pass, they got to dig, they got to secondary set, they got to serve, and they got to cover.

“And of those five things, who’s doing the most well at a certain time? And that can evolve from week one of the season to week 16, so we’ll see as the season progresses.”

Berezowitz, who was the Golden Eagles’ serving specialist last season, played libero for a majority of the match, posting eight digs and four assists.

“I thought Molly did a great job today,” Theis said.

Studer finished with one dig, and Naber had three to go along with four service aces.

There wasn’t a distinct difference between who was on the court when, as both liberos played in serve receive and while Marquette was serving. Theis said that he thinks he will rotate which libero is on the court based on the opponents’ lineup later in the season, but it wasn’t something he thought about against Eastern Illinois.

Friday night was just the season opener for the Golden Eagles. They still have 28 more regular season matches to play, which means 28 more opportunities for Theis to tinker with his libero lineup.

“You’re just gonna have to watch this season and see how this plays out, I’m learning too,” Theis said.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Adriana Studer
Marquette volleyball has four 2023 All-Big East Preseason Team honorees, the most of any team in the conference.
SEASON PREVIEW: No. 12 ranking gives volleyball high expectations
Also tagged with Coach Ryan Theis
No. 24 Marquette volleyball played its home-opener against No. 5 Stanford.
No. 24 Marquette swept in home opener against No. 5 Stanford
Marquette looks for top-five win in its home opener Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
PREVIEW: No. 24 Marquette welcomes No. 5 Stanford to the Al McGuire Center
Yadhira Anchante's hands have shaped her past. They'll keep shaping her future
Yadhira Anchante's hands have shaped her past. They'll keep shaping her future
Jenna Reitmsa (4) and Carsen Murray (12) are excited for Marquette volleyball's season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
'We can compete with anybody': Volleyball prepares for daunting schedule
Also tagged with Jadyn Garrison
Ella Foti (7) celebrates after a point in Marquette volleyball's 3-0 win over Xavier at the Cintas Center. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 16 Marquette wins its 20th game of the season in a sweep at Butler
Jadyn Garrison gets ready to serve the ball in Marquette's 3-2 win over DePaul Oct. 20. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
New school, new position for Minnesota native
Carly Skrabak serves the ball in Marquette's 3-1 win over UConn Oct.1 at the Al McGuire Center. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Skrabak fulfilling goal set last season with new role
Hope Werch (8) gets ready for a serve in Marquette's 3-1 victory over UConn Oct. 1. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette opens up Homecoming Weekend with four-set win over UConn
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assitant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.