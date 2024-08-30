No. 24 volleyball opens season with sweep of Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. — No. 24 Marquette volleyball (1-0) looked like it was going to run away with an easy sweep against the same team it beat in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Up 21-12 in set three, it was all sunshine and rainbows for the Golden Eagles.

Then the crowd showed up.

“Good thing the crowd thought the game started at seven and showed up a little late,” head coach Ryan Theis said. “They get rocking in here.”

Following a 7-0 run by Eastern Illinois (0-1), Groniger Arena was on its feet as the Panthers stormed back to make it just a two point deficit.

Fresh out of a timeout, Marquette would win four of the next six points to seal the win, featuring two kills from senior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma to finish things off.

“I like that we got pressed a little in the third,” Theis said. “Eastern made some plays.”

The set win completed a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) sweep of the Panthers.

Bray and Hamilton lead the charge

The preseason All-Big East selections showed why they were worthy of the votes Friday evening.

Junior middle blocker Hattie Bray finished the match with a game-high 11 kills, while hitting .592.

“I think Yadi (Anchante) and I were focussing on forcing it,” Bray said. “We did a lot of that my sophomore year, and I can tell that we are trying to get back into it.”

Fresh off a season in which she averaged 4.37 kills per set, senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton picked up right where she left off.

Hamilton finished the match with 10 kills while swinging .292. She also finished one dig short of a double-double.

Marquette hits .464 enroute to 25-16 win in set one

The Golden Eagles had five players with multiple kills — Bray, Reitsma, Hamilton, Ifill and Murray — in set one.

To no surprise, Hamilton led the charge for Marquette, tallying a set-high five kills. The reigning unanimous All-Big East selection hit .444.

Berezowitz spent the majority of the first set at libero for the Golden Eagles, with help from Samantha Naber as defensive specialist.

Jadyn Garrison filled in as the serving specialist in Berezowitz’s absence.

Bray and Hamilton notch three kills a piece as MU takes set two 25-13

The Golden Eagles led from start-to-finish in the second set, swinging .417 as a team.

Marquette benefited from six service aces — four coming from Naber — the other two coming from Reitsma and Studer.

A number of other Golden Eagles saw time in the set as well, including first year Calli Kenny, who came into serve on two separate occasions.

Sophomore outside hitter Natalie Ring spent some time on the floor as well, and had the set-sealing kill.

Up next

The Golden Eagles welcome No. 5 Stanford Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center for a top-25 clash. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CST.

“I hope our gym is rocking,” Theis said. “I look forward to some high level volleyball.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.