Marquette notches 10th straight win, 3-0 over Villanova

For some, the day after Halloween signifies the start of Christmas season.

A time of giving, a time where we hand out neatly wrapped gifts to each other. The season often dawns the term ‘the season of giving.’

Marquette women’s volleyball has been in the mood for giving lately — giving out sweeps that is.

The Golden Eagles have swept their opponent in seven of their 10 Big East wins this season. And Friday night, there was another tidily wrapped broom waiting for the Villanova Wildcats (13-9, 6-5 Big East).

Thanks to five or more kills from four different players (Ella Foti 9, Aubrey Hamilton 8, Natalie Ring 11 and Hattie Bray 7) Marquette won its 10th straight contest Friday evening at the Al McGuire Center. (25-14, 25-15, 25-15)

What’s that saying again? Defense wins championships? Well, Marquette, who is very much still in the mix to win its fourth Big East regular season Championship in as many years, flexed its defensive prowess in the second and third sets.

The Wildcats hit just .092 in the second set, and were held to a .068 hitting percentage throughout the entire match.

“Diggers did a great job,” head coach Ryan Theis said. “I think if they got a touch, even if it was a micro touch, or a pancake or something on the block, people are flying around the court behind them scooping balls up and keeping it alive is fun to watch.”

On the flip side, back-to-back-back kills from Foti extended the Golden Eagles once-12-8 lead, to 15-8 in set two.

The final two points of the frame were decided by middle blocker Carsen Murray’s only kill of the night, and Ring’s set-high sixth kill. Marquette finished the set on a 10-7 run.

Speaking of Natalie Ring, she led the Golden Eagles in kills again Friday night.

A thought that would’ve been almost unfathomable to most just two months ago, has now become a reality. Ring is among the Golden Eagles top hitters right now, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“We saw it in the spring, that she has the ability,” Theis said. “We know it’s in there, I just think, from the beginning of [the] season, her decision making process and what swings to take and when has just gotten better and better.”

Her 11th kill of the night gave Marquette a 13-5 advantage in set three. However, Villanova didn’t plan on going down without a fight.

The Wildcats went on a 7-2 run of their own to bring themselves within three. But it was to no avail, as a Hamilton kill, two Villanova attack errors and a Bray kill put the Golden Eagles up 19-12, essentially sucking the life out of whatever comeback attempt the Wildcats had in them.

Marquette finished the set on a 6-3 run, with the match ending on a Villanova attack error.

After things were knotted up at eight early in set one, Marquette went on a 7-0 run to claim a 15-8 advantage.

The Golden Eagles ran away with the set thanks to the trio of Foti, Hamilton and Ring. All three finished the set with three kills a piece.

Additionally, middle blocker Hattie Bray contributed a set-high four kills.

Marquette’s defense stood tall in the frame as well, holding Villanova to a measly .030 hitting percentage. All of these factors combined into what, is what spelt a 25-14 victory for the Golden Eagles in the first.

Up next

Marquette welcomes St. John’s to the Al McGuire Center for the first time since its five-set loss to the Red Storm in the Big East Tournament semifinals last season. The match is set to start at 1 p.m. CST on Sunday.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.