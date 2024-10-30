German Club celebrates Oktoberfest

Photo by Lily Wooten Students enjoyed an evening of German-inspired activities, food and entertainment.

Marquette University students were treated to a night of festive fun during the recent Oktoberfest celebration, hosted in collaboration between the Campus Activities Board (CAB) and the MU German Club.

Oktoberfest, a traditional German festival that typically takes place from late September to early October, celebrates Bavarian culture with food, music and activities inspired by German heritage.

Held at the Annex, the event welcomed students from all backgrounds to enjoy an evening of German-inspired activities, food and entertainment.

CAB executive intern, and senior in the College of Communication, Miranda Herbele said that the event aimed to foster a sense of community and offer a taste of German culture.

“This event was meant to bring people together of all backgrounds to enjoy some food, fun and friends as per the usual CAB event,” Herbele said.

The celebration was filled with activities, among the night’s highlights were German-inspired activities such as German-themed Kahoot and Bingo, where students tested their knowledge of German culture, language and history.

Traditional German music played in the background while German-inspired games kept the energy high throughout the night. The range of activities allowed attendees to participate in a bit of friendly competition while learning about a new culture.

“German Kahoot, German Bingo, German music, German games—the list goes on,” Herbele said. “It’s open to all of the Marquette community, and we encourage anyone to come to any of our events!”

As Oktoberfest unfolded, students mingled, played games and indulged in German-inspired snacks like pretzel bites, bringing the spirit of the festival to life.

“We hope this event brings out a variety of students from Marquette on a Saturday night. We not only want to bring people together, but showcase amazing clubs like the German Club,” Herbele said. “If that’s lederhosen and pretzel bites, CAB does its best to deliver.”

The food, a key part of any successful cultural event, did not disappoint. Students were treated to a spread of German-inspired snacks, including crowd-pleasers like pretzel bites. Whether indulging in food, playing games or dancing to the rhythm of traditional German tunes, students were able to experience a little bit of Oktoberfest right on their own campus.

Herbele said her and other event organizers were particularly proud of how Oktoberfest brought students together and helped promote awareness of one of the many diverse student organizations on campus.

“We hope this event brings out a variety of students from Marquette on a Saturday night,” said Herbele. “We not only want to bring people together but showcase amazing clubs like the German Club that are easy to collaborate with and create an event with great energy and great fun.”

With its welcoming atmosphere, Oktoberfest became a place where students from different backgrounds could come together, fostering new friendships and strengthening the sense of community on campus.

“We want every student to feel included in our events, no matter their background or interests,” Herbele said. “Oktoberfest, in particular, was a great example of how we can mix cultural education with social engagement.”

Looking forward, the success of Oktoberfest has laid the groundwork for more collaborative cultural events at Marquette. CAB and other campus organizations plan to continue offering programming that highlights the diversity within our student body. With CAB and the German Club leading the way, Marquette students can look forward to even more immersive experiences that celebrate the cultures represented on campus.

Oktoberfest 2024 not only celebrated German traditions, but also the community spirit that thrives at Marquette, bringing students together through culture, collaboration and a little friendly competition.

For students looking to stay connected with future CAB events, follow them on Instagram.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].