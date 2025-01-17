Winter Welcome Week warms up with “Bundle Up in Bling”

Photo by Lance Schulteis “Bundle up in Bling” gave students the opportunity to decorate hats and gloves at no cost.

As patches of ice shimmered on the ground Wednesday afternoon, so did the new hats and gloves of several Marquette students.

Students departed the first-floor lounge of the Alumni Memorial Union with freshly decorated winter weather gear as part of Campus Activity Board’s “Bundle Up in Bling” event. The decorating party saw about up to 50 students come and go throughout the afternoon to customize their January dress with bright colors and glitter.

“We just wanted to do something for the students as a way to pick up the spirits as we come back to this drearily cold first week back from break,” Bella Ruffa, a senior in the College of Business Administration and CAB marketing director, said.

For “Bundle up in Bling,” it was winter weather gear that got the spotlight, as tables featured decorating supplies such as assorted paints, ribbon, glitter glue and more. Black hats and gloves represented blank canvases as students gathered and got to work with music playing in the background.

The event sat in the middle of CAB’s Winter Welcome Week slate, preceded by a hot chocolate bar on Monday and DIY snow globe-making on Tuesday, during which over 100 snow globes were given away, according to Stephanie Dooge, coordinator for student organizations and campus activities.

Winter-themed bingo was the headliner on Thursday, while Friday night will feature a showing of “Joker: Folie á Deux” at the Varsity Theatre.

“Pins and Spins” will conclude the festivities of Winter Welcome Week on Saturday, which will have free ice skating and bowling at the University Sports Annex. The building’s basketball court will have a different appearance for the night, becoming a temporary ice-skating rink for students to enjoy.

“[We’re] trying to offer a whole bunch of things, different ways– some more passive stuff, some more interactive stuff– to reach all different types of personalities,” Dooge said. “We are really just trying to provide that space for community, and even if you just sit by yourself at a table to decorate, still just feeling like you’re part of something.”

Students are encouraged to visit CAB’s MARQUEE page for future event listings.

“I think it’s just a great way to foster community on campus, to get outside of your dorm and meet new people or do things with your friends and just engage in the Marquette community,” Miranda Herbele, a senior in the College of Communication and CAB chair, said.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].