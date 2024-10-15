Marquette defends RedHawk Intercollegiate title as Adler wins another tournament

It was so nice, they did it twice.

Senior Patrick Adler shares the individual medalist honors for his second victory of the season, and the Golden Eagles win back-to-back RedHawk Invitationals, outlasting a second-round charge from the runner-up Georgia Southern Eagles.

The team’s 16-under-par total is tied for the third-lowest 54-hole total in team history.

Adler fired 10-under over the three-round tournament, sharing the honors with Georgia Southern sophomore Brycen Jones.

He opened the final 18 holes three strokes behind Jones, and fired a six-under-par 65, matching his season-low score he achieved during his win at the Windon Memorial Classic.

Senior Max Lyons shot out an early share of the individual lead after an opening-round four-under-par 67, helping propel Marquette to a two-stroke, 18-hole lead.

Georgia Southern responded in the second round, scoring ten-under-par as a team, led by a six-under-par round of 65 by Jones.

Marquette will finish the fall season in Kettering, Ohio, at the Dayton Flyer Invitational at NCR Country Club on October 21st and 22nd. Marquette finished 2nd at the tournament two seasons ago.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.