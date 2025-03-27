Marquette earns second place in Bell Bank “Pay it Forward” Collegiate

Marquette’s cold third round led to a runner-up finish in the Bell Bank “Pay it Forward” Collegiate.

All of MU’s individual players finished in the top 20, with senior Max Lyons finishing second overall, posting 8-under over the three-round event at Wigwam Golf Club’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Iowa State shot 20-under as a team in the third round to leapfrog Nebraska and Marquette and win the event, led by a 6-under round of 66 from junior Zachary May.

The Golden Eagles had a 15-stroke lead heading into Tuesday’s play, and sophomore Ryan Banas and junior Johan Widal shared the individual lead at 7-under after the first two rounds. Banas opened the tournament with a career-low round of 7-under 65. Both Banas and Widal shot 2-over-par rounds of 74 on Tuesday to fall to a tie for seventh place.

Lyons was under par in all three rounds, firing a 2-under 70 and 4-under 68 on the first day, followed by another 2-under 70 on Tuesday.

Marquette, ranked No. 49 in Scoreboard College Golf’s Top 50, will now head to the Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, North Carolina at The Club at Irish Creek starting on April 7. The event is hosted by Appalachian State.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.