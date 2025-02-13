The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s golf posts top-10 finish at Puerto Rico Classic

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerFebruary 13, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Max Lyons (6-under) and Patrick Adler (-4) carded low final rounds.

Junior Johan Widal leads Marquette golf to a ninth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Widal tied for 11th individually, shooting a four-under-par 68 in the first two rounds and an even-par round of 72 in his final 18 holes.

Seniors Patrick Adler and Max Lyons had the low rounds on the third day, firing six-under-par 66 and four-under-par 68, respectively.

The No. 48 Golden Eagles competed against eight other teams ranked in Scoreboard College Golf’s Top 50 and finished above No. 37 College of Charleston. Ole Miss and Oklahoma, the country’s top two teams, competed in the event, finishing second and fifth, respectively.

Purdue University won the event, with sophomore Sam Easterbrook and senior Kent Hsiao finishing first and second individually. The two shot a combined 29-under-par for the 54 holes.

Marquette won’t compete again until March 17th, when they head to St. Simons Island, Georgia for The Johnnie-O, hosted by Rutgers University. The Golden Eagles finished 12th out of 14 teams in last year’s event at the Plantation Course at Sea Island.

