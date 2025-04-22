The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette golf keeps rolling after win at the Boilermaker Invitational

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerApril 22, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette men’s golf captures its fourth team win this year, a program-record.

Marquette golf claims its fourth team title of the season after winning the Boilermaker Invitational at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Easter Sunday.

Marquette’s four wins are the most in a single season in program history.

The Golden Eagles shot 16-under as a team and jumped Purdue after a 1-under cumulative final round. Marquette trailed by four shots heading into the final round.

Senior Patrick Adler led Marquette individually, firing three under-par rounds for the third time this season en route to his third finish inside the top three. Adler has been a bronze or better finisher in three events this season.

Senior Max Lyons and junior Johan Widal also finished inside the top 10, shooting three-under-par over the 54-hole tournament, which led to their tied-for-ninth finish.

Marquette beat out three teams ranked above them in Scoreboard’s NCAA Division I Men’s College Golf Rankings, including No. 11 Illinois, No. 37 Purdue and No. 38 Notre Dame. MU is currently ranked 49th.

Marquette heads to Callawassie Island Club in Okatie, South Carolina, for the Big East Championship on Saturday, April 26th, and Sunday, April 27th. The Golden Eagles look to win their second title in three seasons and fifth overall under head coach Steve Bailey. The tournament is being held at Callawassie Island Club for the first time since 2019.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men’s hoops at the start of next season.