The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s golf finishes in second at The Johnnie-O, Lyons earns third place overall

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerMarch 19, 2025
Senior Max Lyons finished in third place at 6-under for a career-high finish on the leaderboard at the Johnnie-O. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Max Lyons’ career-best finish helped propel Marquette men’s golf to a second-place finish at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island at St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Tuesday.

The senior’s 6-under finish over the two rounds earned him third place overall on the leaderboard, jumping 23 spots from his team-leading performance in the event last season.

Both junior Johan Widal and first-year Vinny Cervantes finished tied for 23rd, shooting 2-over for the tournament, which was a career-best finish for Cervantes.

Marquette finished one shot shy of Cincinnati for the title, and tied with Florida Gulf Coast in second. The team shot even over the two-round event.

The Golden Eagles will head to the other end of the country next week, playing in the Bell Bank “Pay it Forward” Collegiate at Wigwam Golf Club – Gold in Litchfield Park, Arizona on March 24-25.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Johan Widal
Widal was tabbed the Big East male golfer of the week on Feb. 6 after helping the Golden Eagles capture a team championship in Big East Match Play at Bear Lake Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month.
Johan Widal is helping lead Marquette golf to new heights under unique circumstances
Max Lyons (6-under) and Patrick Adler (-4) carded low final rounds.
Men's golf posts top-10 finish at Puerto Rico Classic
Also tagged with Max Lyons
Max Lyons poses with his trophy after winning the 104th Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Adler, Lyons collect summer hardware
Shot statistics help give junior Max Lyons confidence in every stroke. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's golf uses software to help improve scores
Marquette golf heads to the Gopher Invitational Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette finishes sixth at the Intercollegiate
Marquette men's golf claimed its fifth Big East Tournament title in program history April 30 at Riverton Pointe Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette claws back to claim fifth Big East title in program history
About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men’s hoops at the start of next season.