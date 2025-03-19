Men’s golf finishes in second at The Johnnie-O, Lyons earns third place overall

Max Lyons’ career-best finish helped propel Marquette men’s golf to a second-place finish at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island at St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Tuesday.

The senior’s 6-under finish over the two rounds earned him third place overall on the leaderboard, jumping 23 spots from his team-leading performance in the event last season.

Both junior Johan Widal and first-year Vinny Cervantes finished tied for 23rd, shooting 2-over for the tournament, which was a career-best finish for Cervantes.

Marquette finished one shot shy of Cincinnati for the title, and tied with Florida Gulf Coast in second. The team shot even over the two-round event.

The Golden Eagles will head to the other end of the country next week, playing in the Bell Bank “Pay it Forward” Collegiate at Wigwam Golf Club – Gold in Litchfield Park, Arizona on March 24-25.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson.