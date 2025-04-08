Marquette golf dominates at Irish Creek Collegiate

Vincent Cervantes became the first Marquette first-year to win an individual title in nearly seven years, and the Golden Eagles won the Irish Creek Collegiate for their third title this season.

Marquette shot nine-under as a unit on the second day, led by Cervantes’ six-under 64 at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The Golden Eagles were four shots shy of the lead to Morehead State University entering Tuesday’s 18 holes and won the event by 13 shots.

Cervantes’ victory as a first-year was the first since former All-American Hunter Eichhorn won the Big East Individual title in his rookie campaign during 2018. The Chandler, Arizona native beat out Charleston Southern redshirt senior Layne Lambert in a two-hole playoff to claim the individual title.

Marquette was led by senior Max Lyons’ one-under 69 after Monday, who finished the 36-hole event tied for third, firing three-under over the abbreviated tournament. Monday’s play was cut in half due to weather in what was supposed to be a three-round match. Cervantes was two-over-par and tied for 20th after the first round.

Marquette next plays in the Spring Boilermaker Easter weekend at Kampen-Cosler Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.