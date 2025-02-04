The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s golf wins Big East match play at Bear Lake Country Club

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerFebruary 4, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Top-seeded Marquette defeated UConn, 5-2, in the championship of in BIG EAST Match Play on Tuesday.

Marquette men’s golf picked up right where it left off and opened the spring season with a win at the Big East Match Play event at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Marquette beat Villanova, Butler and Connecticut en route to its first title in its first appearance since 2021, the first-ever running of the event.

First-year Vincent Cervantes, sophomore Ryan Banas and junior Johan Widal each won all three of their individual matches throughout the three-round bracket-style tournament.

Senior Patrick Adler sealed the deal for Marquette with his 5&3 victory over UConn senior Ryan Dennehy to secure a 5-2 team victory for the Golden Eagles over the Huskies.

The Golden Eagles next head to the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament starts on February 1oth.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.