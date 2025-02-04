Men’s golf wins Big East match play at Bear Lake Country Club

Marquette men’s golf picked up right where it left off and opened the spring season with a win at the Big East Match Play event at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Marquette beat Villanova, Butler and Connecticut en route to its first title in its first appearance since 2021, the first-ever running of the event.

First-year Vincent Cervantes, sophomore Ryan Banas and junior Johan Widal each won all three of their individual matches throughout the three-round bracket-style tournament.

Senior Patrick Adler sealed the deal for Marquette with his 5&3 victory over UConn senior Ryan Dennehy to secure a 5-2 team victory for the Golden Eagles over the Huskies.

The Golden Eagles next head to the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament starts on February 1oth.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.