Baldwin increases lead in new poll

Image courtesy of Charles Franklin.

The results of a new Marquette Law School Poll survey were released on Wednesday afternoon.

These results show that preference among the two presidential candidates remains unchanged from the previous September poll, with 52% supporting Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and 48% supporting Republican former president Donald Trump. The percentages are the same among both registered and likely Wisconsin voters. In this latest survey, 882 registered Wisconsin voters were surveyed between September 18th and September 26th. The survey yielded a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

In Wisconsin’s US Senate race, 53% of respondents supported incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, with 46% supporting Republican challenger Eric Hovde. This latest poll by Marquette Law has Senator Baldwin with a 7-point lead over Hovde, 3 points higher than the previous poll which gave her a 4-point lead. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris’ lead over former President Trump remains at 4 points.

The economy remains a key issue for voters, with 52% of Republicans and 39% of Independents citing it as their top issue. Meanwhile, abortion policy continues to be a key issue for Democrats, with 31% of Democratic respondents citing that as their top issue.

The next Marquette Law School Poll survey results will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 31. It will be the last poll before Wisconsinites and Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Marquette students can go to Marquette.edu/vote to find information about how and where to register to vote.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].