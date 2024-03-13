The student news site of Marquette University

Tyler Kolek announced out for Big East quarterfinals

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMarch 13, 2024
Tyler+Kolek+leads+the+nation+with+7.6+assists+per+game.
Photo by Katie Craig
Tyler Kolek leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game.

NEW YORK — Marquette men’s basketball will have to wait for Second Team All-American guard Tyler Kolek to be healthy.

Head coach Shaka Smart announced Wednesday afternoon that Kolek will miss the Big East Tournament quarterfinals and is questionable for the rest of the tournament with an oblique injury. But, Smart said he will be healthy for the NCAA Tournament opener.

“He’s still day-to-day and not planning on playing tomorrow, but he’s close,” Smart said in a press release.  “He practiced for part of our session today and he’s been working out and continues to get treatment. The plan is absolutely for him to play next week and he’s really made good progress.”

Kolek picked up the injury Feb. 28 against Providence and missed the Golden Eagles’ three final regular season games.

Kolek was a unanimous addition to the All-Big East First Team and averages a nation-leading 7.6 assists per game.

Marquette plays the winner of No. 6 seed Villanova and No. 11 DePaul Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

