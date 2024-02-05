The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Everyone ends with wins

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2024

 

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Keeps Rolling

The No. 9 Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) made their way back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and extended their win-streak to six games.

  • Marquette head coach Shaka Smart remained undefeated against Villanova, after the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 85-80 Tuesday night at Finneran Pavilion behind a career-high 32 points from Tyler Kolek.

“We come on the road and they’re yelling I can’t read,” Kolek said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ben Steele after the game. “They’re yelling ‘Where were you January 6.’ All this (expletive). I love that stuff.”

  • Saturday, it was Kam Jones who had his own career day, as Jones scored a college-most 31 points on 7-of-9 shooting from deep in Marquette’s 91-57 rout of Georgetown.

Women’s Basketball’s Week of Opposites

Marquette (17-5, 6-5 Big East) played two completely different games in a 1-1 week.

  • The Golden Eagles fell to No. 22 Creighton 76-71 Wednesday after another fourth collapse. Marquette led going into the fourth quarter, but started the frame on the back and couldn’t recover.
  • Saturday was the complete opposite as the Golden Eagles erased an early 18-point deficit to beat the Providence Friars 66-62 at Alumni Hall. Marquette started the game down 20-2 but came back in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Men’s Lacrosse Starts Season in the Win Column

Marquette (1-0) opened its 2024 campaign with a 12-6 victory at Air Force.

  • Three Golden Eagles — Bobby O’Grady, Devon Down and Luke Blanc — scored a hat trick.
  • First-year attacker Carsen Brandt scored a pair of goals in his collegiate debut.

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s basketball vs Georgetown Wednesday 8 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s lacrosse vs Lindenwood Friday 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs Villanova Saturday 2 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball vs St. John’s Saturday 5 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s lacrosse vs Cincinnati Sunday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year.

