Plugged-in: Everyone ends with wins

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Keeps Rolling

The No. 9 Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) made their way back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and extended their win-streak to six games.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart remained undefeated against Villanova, after the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 85-80

“We come on the road and they’re yelling I can’t read,” Kolek said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ben Steele after the game. “They’re yelling ‘Where were you January 6.’ All this (expletive). I love that stuff.”

Saturday, it was Kam Jones who had his own career day, as Jones scored a college-most 31 points on 7-of-9 shooting from deep in Marquette’s 91-57 rout of Georgetown.

Women’s Basketball’s Week of Opposites

Marquette (17-5, 6-5 Big East) played two completely different games in a 1-1 week.

The Golden Eagles fell to No. 22 Creighton 76-71

Saturday was the complete opposite as the Golden Eagles erased an early 18-point deficit to beat the Providence Friars 66-62

Men’s Lacrosse Starts Season in the Win Column

Marquette (1-0) opened its 2024 campaign with a 12-6 victory at Air Force.

Three Golden Eagles — Bobby O’Grady, Devon Down and Luke Blanc — scored a hat trick.

First-year attacker Carsen Brandt scored a pair of goals in his collegiate debut.

Happening This Week:

Women’s basketball vs Georgetown Wednesday 8 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @RaquelRuizMU

at the Al McGuire Center. Follow Men’s lacrosse vs Lindenwood Friday 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @RaquelRuizMU

at Valley Fields. Follow Women’s basketball vs Villanova Saturday 2 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU

at the Al McGuire Center. Follow Men’s basketball vs St. John’s Saturday 5 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

at Fiserv Forum. Follow Women’s lacrosse vs Cincinnati Sunday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.