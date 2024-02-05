Plugged-in: Everyone ends with wins

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.
Men’s Basketball Keeps Rolling
The No. 9 Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) made their way back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and extended their win-streak to six games.
- Marquette head coach Shaka Smart remained undefeated against Villanova, after the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 85-80 Tuesday night at Finneran Pavilion behind a career-high 32 points from Tyler Kolek.
“We come on the road and they’re yelling I can’t read,” Kolek said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ben Steele after the game. “They’re yelling ‘Where were you January 6.’ All this (expletive). I love that stuff.”
- Saturday, it was Kam Jones who had his own career day, as Jones scored a college-most 31 points on 7-of-9 shooting from deep in Marquette’s 91-57 rout of Georgetown.
Women’s Basketball’s Week of Opposites
Marquette (17-5, 6-5 Big East) played two completely different games in a 1-1 week.
- The Golden Eagles fell to No. 22 Creighton 76-71 Wednesday after another fourth collapse. Marquette led going into the fourth quarter, but started the frame on the back and couldn’t recover.
- Saturday was the complete opposite as the Golden Eagles erased an early 18-point deficit to beat the Providence Friars 66-62 at Alumni Hall. Marquette started the game down 20-2 but came back in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Men’s Lacrosse Starts Season in the Win Column
Marquette (1-0) opened its 2024 campaign with a 12-6 victory at Air Force.
- Three Golden Eagles — Bobby O’Grady, Devon Down and Luke Blanc — scored a hat trick.
- First-year attacker Carsen Brandt scored a pair of goals in his collegiate debut.
Happening This Week:
- Women’s basketball vs Georgetown Wednesday 8 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Men’s lacrosse vs Lindenwood Friday 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @RaquelRuizMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s basketball vs Villanova Saturday 2 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Men’s basketball vs St. John’s Saturday 5 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s lacrosse vs Cincinnati Sunday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.
This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.