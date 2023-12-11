Plugged-in: Basketball thrives home and away

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Basketball’s Winning Streak Stays Alive

No. 19 Marquette escaped Normal, Illinois with a two-point win and its undefeated record intact in a 1-0 week.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Golden Eagles edged past the Illinois State Redbirds 64-62 Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon. Senior forward Liza Karlen earned 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win, scoring nine points in the final frame.

Marquette will face No. 22 Creighton Wednesday in its first game of Big East play, marking the first time in program history it will enter conference play with an undefeated record.

There’s No Place Like Home For Men’s Basketball

In a 2-0 week, the No. 8 Golden Eagles won big at Fiserv Forum, a place they haven’t lost at since Dec. 3 of last season.

Marquette routed No. 12 Texas — head coach Shaka Smart’s former team — 86-65 Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

at Fiserv Forum. Senior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win over the Longhorns.

Three days later, the Golden Eagles downed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 78-59 Saturday night , after starting the game with a 17-0 lead.

, after starting the game with a 17-0 lead. Junior guard Stevie Mitchell did not play against Notre Dame after suffering a hamstring injury in Friday’s practice. In his place, sophomore guard Chase Ross made his first career start, recording eight points and a career-high eight rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

“He’s awesome,” Smart said about Ross after the game. “I love the guy. I wish we could clone him. He’s a type of guy (where) you can never have enough people like him. He’s got that unselfishness about him. He’s got a toughness about him.”

Up next

Women's basketball vs No. 22 Creighton Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center.

Men's basketball vs St. Thomas Thursday 7 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum.

Women's basketball vs Appalachian State Sunday 2 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright.