The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Basketball thrives home and away

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorDecember 11, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Basketball’s Winning Streak Stays Alive

No. 19 Marquette escaped Normal, Illinois with a two-point win and its undefeated record intact in a 1-0 week.

There’s No Place Like Home For Men’s Basketball

In a 2-0 week, the No. 8 Golden Eagles won big at Fiserv Forum, a place they haven’t lost at since Dec. 3 of last season.

“He’s awesome,” Smart said about Ross after the game. “I love the guy. I wish we could clone him. He’s a type of guy (where) you can never have enough people like him. He’s got that unselfishness about him. He’s got a toughness about him.”

Up next

  • Women’s basketball vs No. 22 Creighton Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @RaquelRuizMU and @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.
  • Men’s basketball vs St. Thomas Thursday 7 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU and @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.
  • Women’s basketball vs Appalachian State Sunday 2 p.m. CST. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Senior forward Oso Ighodaro finished Marquettes 78-59 win over Notre Dame with 20 points.
No. 8 Marquette routs Notre Dame 78-59 behind a strong defensive performance
Tyler Kolek finished Marquettes 86-65 win over Texas one point and one rebound shy of tying his career-highs in both categories.
All-American Tyler Kolek drops 28 points in No. 8 Golden Eagles' 86-65 win over No. 12 Texas
Shaka Smart frequently practices what he preaches to his players.
Why Shaka Smart's players want to 'run through a wall' for him
Shaka Smart coached at Texas for six seasons before coming to Marquette.
PREVIEW: Smart faces his former team when No. 8 Marquette hosts No. 12 Texas
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Kam Jones goes for a layup in Marquettes 86-65 win over Texas Wednesday night.
BASELINE: Multiple offensive surges push No. 8 Marquette past No. 12 Texas
Students clap to the beat of Thunderstruck before Marquettes game against Northern Illinois.
Shaka Smart has brought many new phrases to Marquette — here is a breakdown of the big ones
Marquette womens basketball breaks down a huddle in its game against Illinois.
Plugged-in: Streaks continue, for good and bad
Marquette mens basketball head coach Shaka Smart is 0-3 against Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 3 Marquette loses to Wisconsin for third straight year, 75-64
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare scored 17 points in Marquettes 88-59 win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Marquette stays undefeated with 88-59 win over Memphis
Marquette is 6-0 on the year, the best start ever for the program.
Women's basketball ranked No. 23 in the country
Plugged-in: Tournament central
Plugged-in: Tournament central
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare finished with a career-high 25 points in Marquettes 73-65 win over Boston College in the Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinals. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Hare earns career-high 25 points in win over Boston College
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a sophomore from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *