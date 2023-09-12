The student news site of Marquette University

Top 5 all-time Golden Eagle wins against the Badgers

Kaylynn Wright and Dakota Barnes-Rush
September 12, 2023
Marquette+and+Wisconsins+in-state+rivalry+dates+back+to+the+early+1900s.
Photo by Katie Craig
Marquette and Wisconsin’s in-state rivalry dates back to the early 1900s.

Marquette volleyball welcomes No. 1 Wisconsin to Milwaukee Wednesday in its 23rd all-time meeting. But this time around, the contest is being held at Fiserv Forum. 

The history between these two in-state schools is rich, as the rivalry dates all the way back to the early 1900s.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top five matchups where the Golden Eagles have defeated the Badgers across all sports:

#5: Marquette men’s tennis edges Wisconsin 4-2 for its third win in program history against Badgers

Marquette men’s tennis entered into the match against Wisconsin looking for its second victory of the 2019-20 season.

To open up the match, the Golden Eagles claimed the doubles point. Senior Brandon Shanklin and first-year Stefan Dragovic won 6-1 at the No. 3 position while senior Brett Meyers and sophomore Fran San Andres clinched the point with a 6-4 decision at No. 2.

Heading into singles competition, Marquette soon trailed 2-1 after a pair of singles victories from Wisconsin. Meyers and senior Luke Smrek then posted victories at No. 3 and No. 1 to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead.

Marquette needed just one more victory to secure the decision.

Junior Luis Heredia Gomez claimed the first set 6-3 at the No. 2 position against Wisconsin’s Gabriel Huber. In the second set, Heredia Gomez scored three straight points in the tiebreaker to lead his team to the finish line.

This marked the third win in Marquette’s program history against the Badgers and also snapped a 23-match winning streak of Wisconsin’s in the all-time series. -KW

#4: Marquette men’s basketball defeats No. 12 Wisconsin in overtime

Entering the match on Dec. 8, 2018, the Golden Eagles looked to beat the Badgers for the second consecutive year.

Marquette won in overtime against Wisconsin with junior guard Markus Howard scoring 27 points and first-year forward Joey Hauser adding 15.

The Golden Eagles’ defense and free-throw shooting were crucial in the win. Marquette shot 22-for-34 from the charity stripe while Wisconsin went 10-for-21. 

Wisconsin redshirt senior forward Ethan Happ posted a double-double with 34 points and 11 rebounds, but the Golden Eagles created a gap in overtime and secured their second consecutive win against the Badgers. -DBR

#3: No. 3 seeded Marquette women’s soccer knocks out Wisconsin in second round of NCAA tournament

In the second round of the 2010 NCAA tournament, Marquette women’s soccer was set to face Wisconsin. 

The Golden Eagles took an early lead after sophomore defender Kerry McBride headed the ball into the back of the net off a free kick in the 10th minute.

Marquette remained in the driver’s seat until the 65th and 66th minutes when Wisconsin scored back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Less than a minute later, first-year defender Katie Hishmeh’s cross found the head of redshirt sophomore forward Lisa Philbin, tying it 2-2 and eventually sending the game into penalty kicks after two overtime periods.

After missing the first penalty kick, Marquette netted the next five to knock out Wisconsin and advance to the Sweet 16.

Although this game went down as a draw in the record books, it stands as the last time Marquette has been victorious against Wisconsin. -KW

#2: Marquette men’s basketball stuns No. 4 Wisconsin at buzzer

In the 2020-21 season, one impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette men’s basketball made history in its own way. 

With no fans present, the Golden Eagles welcomed the No. 4 Badgers into Fiserv Forum for their 127th all-time meeting.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle that ended with Marquette leading 35-30. Coming out of the locker room, Wisconsin battled its way back to where the final seconds would determine the outcome.

In his first start as a Golden Eagle, sophomore guard DJ Carton stepped up to the freethrow line with 0.9 seconds left to play and his team down 65-64.

Carton netted the first one, but the second shot fell just short off the front of the rim, allowing first-year forward Justin Lewis to tip the ball in at the buzzer to defeat the Badgers 67-65.

At the time, this win not only snapped Wisconsin’s 11-game winning streak, but also marked Marquette’s first top-ten win since 2017 against No. 1 Villanova. -KW

#1: No. 11 Marquette volleyball defeats Wisconsin for the second time in program history

Going into the match, No. 11 Marquette volleyball sat 3-0 on the season.

In a nationally broadcasted game, the Golden Eagles achieved a reverse-sweep 3-2 victory over the No. 4 Badgers Sept. 5, 2019 in Madison. The win marked Marquette’s first victory against Wisconsin in over 40 years and its highest-ranked win to date.

In the fifth and final set, the Golden Eagles pieced together a 14-5 run to clinch the victory and remain undefeated.

Marquette was led by senior outside hitters Allie Barber and Kaitlyn Lines, who earned 22 and 17 kills respectively. Sophomore outside hitter Ellie Koontz hit. 542 and finished with 15 kills. -DBR

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright and Dakota Barnes-Rush. Kaylynn can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU. Dakota can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @DakotaRushMU.
