Pitchfork Preview

Pitchfork Music Festival, the acclaimed online music publication’s yearly festival, is back for its 19th year, with a weekend of music, food, and culture staged in Chicago’s Union Park. The festival’s lineup is stacked with talent, across a wide variety of genres.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated acts at the festival.

Ric Wilson

From Marquette University Radio’s Spring Concert, to Pitchfork Music Festival’s Blue Stage, Chicago’s funk master is taking big leaps forward. Ric’s stage presence and crowd engagement was electric during his Spring Concert performance, and this energy is certain to be reflected on a larger scale at this years festival. Expect a selection of tracks off his new album “Clusterfunk” to be performed, alongside some of Ric’s best known hits. No matter what he ends up playing, expect 45 minutes of funk, dance and fun from 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. at Pitchforks Blue Stage, on Day One of the festival.

Featured Album: Clusterfunk

Featured Songs: “Move Like This,” “Pay It No Mind” and “COCO BADASS (feat. Kiéla Adira).”

The Smile

The Smile are the perfect headliners for a music festival like Pitchfork. This Radiohead spinoff band is made up of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, joined by drummer Tom Skinner. With one studio album under their belt and a recently released 8 minute non-album single “Bending Hectic,” anticipation has been through the roof. Though expectations are high, the performances production quality is sure to deliver, given the groups experience and talent. Prepare to be moved to tears by Thom York’s angelic live vocals, as they play under the stars to end Night One of the festival. You can catch The Smile from 8:30 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. on Pitchfork’s Green Stage.

Featured Album: “A Light for Attracting Attention.”

Featured Songs: “Bending Hectic,” “The Smoke” and “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”

Weyes Blood

With Pitchfork Music Festival just the latest stop for Alternative Singer Songwriter Weyes Blood’s impressive album release tour, her experience as a performer is going to shine. With moving vocals, stunning live instrumentation and detailed production design, her set is bound to leave a mark on Day Two of the festival. Weyes Blood is one of the few artists that is able to capture and enhance the core of her recordings through live performance, creating a uniquely beautiful experience that elevates her music beyond your ears. Prepare to be moved from 7:25 p.m. – 8:25 p.m on Pitchfork’s Red Stage.

Featured Album: “And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow”

Featured Songs: “Andromeda,” “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” and “Twin Flame.”

JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA is one set that will not disappoint. This alternative hip hop artist is well known for his intense sets and energetic crowds, and is sure to bring a hectic energy to Day Three of Pitchfork Music Festival. Not only is Peggy an experienced and energetic performer, but he is hot off the release of his collaboration album with Danny Brown, “SCARING THE HOES.” This doesn’t just mean new, previously unperformed music though. Peggy is set to launch into a dedicated tour with Brown just days following the conclusion of Pitchfork Music Festival. With the festival teasing surprise guests throughout the weekend, can we expect Danny Brown to join JPEGMAFIA on Pitchforks Green Stage from 4:15-5:10 pm? Only time will tell.

Featured Album: “SCARING THE HOES”

Featured Songs: “HAZARD DUTY PAY,” “call me maybe” and “BALD!”

Kelela

Fresh off the release of her 2023 album “Raven,” Kelela is an artist that you must pay attention to for the upcoming weekend. Merging minimalist club, with experimental and progressive RnB, her music is rapturous and hypnotic, an energy that is perfect for the big stage. Her vocals are certain to stun, and the club influence in her music means that the live production will be pounding and powerful, merging the feel of big city dance clubs with the hot summer air. It’s another perfect choice for a festival performer, and her time from 7:25-8:25 on Day Three at Pitchfork’s Red stage is sure to leave a lasting impact.

Featured Album: “Raven”

Featured Songs: “On The Run,” “KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM” and “The High.”

Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar, a Nigerian Psychedelic Rock Artist is bringing his band halfway across the world to Chicago for Day Three of Pitchfork Music Festival. His 2021 album “Afrique Victime” is an acclaimed project, that showcases Moctar and his bands impressive and groovy instrumentation. The merging of traditional african sounds with contemporary psychedelic rock is incredibly unique, and is just begging to be played live. Expect impressive instrumentation within this culture bending performance on Pitchfork’s Blue Stage from 7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Featured Album: “Afrique Victime”

Featured Songs: “Chismiten,” “Protection” and “Tala Tannam.”

