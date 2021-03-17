10 Female Artists You Need to Listen to Right Now

In honor of Women’s History Month, MUR has culminated a playlist of ten female artists you need to add to your playlist this March. The playlist can be found on the Marquette University Radio Spotify page.

Phoebe Bridgers:

Phoebe Bridgers is an American Singer-Songwriter from Los Angeles, California, and was nominated for four Grammy’s in the 63rd award ceremony just last week. She primarily produces indie-rock style music and plays guitar in a majority of her songs. If you haven’t listened to ‘Motion Sickness’ or ‘Kyoto,’ you may be living under a rock.

Song Recommendation: ‘Scott Street,’ Stranger in the Alps

Beach Bunny:

Beach Bunny is a rock group from Chicago, Illinois, which features female lead-singer, Lili Trifilio. Trifilio also began her own solo-project, Tiger Lili. Beach Bunny is a great group to checkout for the indie-rock, punk or emo in your life.

Song Recommendation: ‘Ms.California,’ Honeymoon

beabadoobee:

Best known for her TikTok famous single ‘coffee,’ beabadoobee is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter. At just twenty-years-old, she has over 3.5 million views on her music video for ‘coffee’ on YouTube. She is well known for her soft vocals and acoustic guitar instrumentals.

Song Recommendation: ‘Together,’ Fake It Flowers

Mitski:

Mitsuki Laycock, better known as her stage name Mitski, is a Japanese-American singer-songwriter. The indie-rock artist sings, plays guitar, and can play the bass and piano. In her Spotify bio, one of her goals is to “save the genre from the white dudes who’ve historically dominated it.” A multi-talented artist, Mitski definitely needs to be on your music radar.

Song Recommendation: ‘Brand New City,’ Lush

Maude Latour:

Another sing-songwriter, the New-York Native Maude Latour can be found studying at Colombia University, while simultaneously producing music. A lyrics genius, who also according to her Spotify bio, is a twenty-0ne-year-old “trying to save the planet, practicing gratitude, channeling a new idea of human existence, recycling, and starting a revolution.” This intelligent, yet talented young woman is perfect for the rebel in all of us.

Song Recommendation: ‘Furniture’

Soccer Mommy:

Soccer Mommy, also known as Sophia Regina Allison, is an American singer-songwriter that caters to the indie-rock community. Soccer Mommy released her album Color Theory this past November, which features three different colors (blue, yellow and grey) that represent different emotions and experiences. The twenty-two-year-old has made great strides since her 2018 debut and has performed at Coachella as well as toured with Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, and several other established bands.

Song Recommendation: ‘circle the drain,’ Color Theory

Haley Heynderickx:

Haley is a Filipino-American from Oregon whose original sound stands out from other artists in the singer-songwriter genre. She draws inspiration from folk music and specifically the 60s and 70s styles of music. Her music provides a vintage feel and can make anyone feel like they grew up in the age of psychedelic.

Song Recommendation: ‘Oom Sha La La,’ I Need to Start a Garden

WILLOW:

Aside from being the daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, WILLOW is an American genre-fluid artist who produces rap, R&B, alternative, indie, and pop music. While WILLOW also is known for her dancing and acting, her music is unique in and of itself and is worth checking out. While she dabbled in music in the past, Smith made her musical debut in 2015 with her album ‘ARDIPITHECUS.’ Smith also openly came out as bisexual and serves as an LGBTQ role model for her audience

Song Recommendation: ‘Female Energy Pt.2,’ WILLOW

Biig Piig:

Biig Piig, also know as Jess Smyth, is an Irish singer and rapper who resides in London. Biig Piig has music in both English and Spanish, as she grew up in Spain for a portion of her life. With just over two million monthly listeners on Spotify, the up and coming artist is definitely someone to have on your radar

Song Recommendation: ‘Oh No’

Arlo Parks:

Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, or Arlo Parks, is a British sing-songwriter. Parks can be associated with the Indie-rock, Lo-Fi, Neo-Soul and Indie-folk genres. Parks also just debuted her first album this year, titled Collapsed In Sunbeams. Additionally, parks is a woman of color and identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community as well. Arlo Parks has just begun her career and already has well over 3 million monthly Spotify listeners. If chill vibes and lyrical genius if your thing, you need to become familiar with Arlo Parks.

Song Recommendation: ‘Black Dog,’ Collapsed In Sunbeams