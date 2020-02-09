Altia Anderson (20) goes up for a layup in Marquette's 94-85 win over St. John's on Jan. 10.

Altia Anderson (20) goes up for a layup in Marquette's 94-85 win over St. John's on Jan. 10.

WBB rebounds after loss to Seton Hall, takes down St. John’s on the road

After snapping a five-game winning streak against Seton Hall Friday, Marquette women’s basketball turned things around Sunday and defeated the St. John’s Red Storm 67-57 at Carnesecca Arena.

Following a season-long trend, it was the second-half performance from Marquette that won the Golden Eagles the game, outscoring St. John’s 35-25 in the third and fourth quarters.

The teams traded blows in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, it was all knotted up at 20-20, with MU being led by senior Altia Anderson’s eight points in the opening frame.

Marquette got out to a hot start in the second quarter, jumping out to a 28-23 lead. But the Johnnies rallied right back and tied the score by halftime, making it 32-32 at the break.

Starting out the second half, MU stormed to a lead, using a balanced scoring effort to outscore the Red Storm 18-8 in the frame. After the third quarter, the Golden Eagles led 50-40.

Marquette was able to keep up that pace in the fourth quarter, and despite no field goals in the final four minutes, MU picked up a crucial BIG EAST win by a score of 67-57.

The Golden Eagles were led by Anderson’s 15 points while sophomore Chloe Marotta and senior Isabelle Spingola each totaled 11 points, with Spingola adding a team-high eight rebounds. First-year forward Camryn Taylor contributed 10 points, and junior guard Selena Lott had eight assists and seven rebounds.

For St. John’s, Alisha Kebbe led the way with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Qadashah Hoppie and Leilani Correa each added 10 points. Alissa Alston totaled eight points and six assists for the Red Storm.

With the win, Marquette moves into sole possession of third place in the conference. The Golden Eagles only trail DePaul (12-1 BIG EAST) and Butler (9-3 BIG EAST) in the conference standings and still have a matchup against each of those teams left on the schedule.

Next up for Marquette (18-6, 9-4 BIG EAST) is another homestand beginning with Xavier at the Al McGuire Center Friday.

This article was written by Dan Avington. He be reached at daniel.avington@marquette.edu or on Twitter @danavington.