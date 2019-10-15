Straz fire alarm goes off

Alexa Jurado, Assistant News Editor|October 15, 2019

Photo by Sydney Czyzon

The fire alarm went off in Straz Tower just after 6 p.m. today. Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.

Claire Fellbaum, a freshman in the College of Health Sciences, said students were evacuated.

Marquette University Police Officer Juan Martinez said it was not a drill.

This story is developing.

