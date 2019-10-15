There was a fire drill at Straz Tower at 6 p.m. today.

There was a fire drill at Straz Tower at 6 p.m. today.

There was a fire drill at Straz Tower at 6 p.m. today.

Straz fire alarm goes off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The fire alarm went off in Straz Tower just after 6 p.m. today. Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.

Claire Fellbaum, a freshman in the College of Health Sciences, said students were evacuated.

Marquette University Police Officer Juan Martinez said it was not a drill.

This story is developing.