Strong second half propels Marquette past Louisville

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Through the first 50 minutes of Marquette’s match against Louisville, the Golden Eagles had to rely on their back line after only mustering three shots. Redshirt freshman Erin Johnston had a good look from 40 yards out, but the Louisville keeper tipped it over the net.

However, a pair of golden opportunities in the second half helped Marquette secure a 2-0 resume-building road win over Louisville Friday at Lynn Stadium.

A week after Markus Roeders described redshirt Abby Hess’ first career goal as “freaking brilliant,” the 22-year head coach saw yet more brilliance as defending midfielder Ryley Bugay scored her first career goal. As Louisville keeper Gabrielle Kouzelos dove to Bugay’s left on the penalty kick, Bugay rolled the ball right.

Marquette was again able to take advantage of a Louisville miscue in the 69th minute. As Kouzelos vacated the goal, senior Eli Beard chipped a shot from 40 yards out for her first goal of the season.

Marquette now enters September with a 3-1 record despite playing three Power Five programs including second-ranked Stanford. The Golden Eagles will not play another team from last year’s NCAA Tournament until BIG EAST play.

Check back for updates including quotes from head coach Markus Roeders and redshirt junior Ryley Bugay.