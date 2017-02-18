Men’s lacrosse blasts by Jacksonville 17-1

Photo by Anthony Giacomino Cole Blazer didn't give up a goal in three quarters of action against Jacksonville.

Marquette couldn’t have asked for a better season opener, breezing by the Jacksonville Dolphins, 17-1, in the warm Florida sun. Both the 17 goals scored and one given up are program records.

The Golden Eagles controlled possession from the start, winning two thirds of the draws in the first half and taking advantage of numerous Jacksonville turnovers. The offense executed on crisp passes, allowing 14 different Golden Eagles to find the back of the net. Marquette got 40 shots on goal in the game.

Jacksonville’s first goal didn’t come until the 12:26 mark of the fourth quarter after Marquette started pulling starters from the game.

Goalie Cole Blazer was tested infrequently, but when shots came he was up for the task. He was relieved after the third quarter, boasting a 1.000 save percentage after facing seven shots. Chris Rolfing and Jimmy Danaher each played seven minutes and change in the fourth quarter, with Rolfing giving up the only goal.

The defense was particularly stout, giving up just 19 shots to the Dolphins. Will Hendrik, who scored five goals last week against Lehigh, was held off the board and controlled by Marquette’s Nick Grill.

Joe Dunn, John Wagner and Dylan Dobrosky each scored two goals. The 11 remaining goals were scored by Tanner Thomson, Zack Melillo, Jack Zerrillo, Peter Henkhaus, Andy DeMichiei, Kyran Clarke, Noah Richard, Josh Williamson, Colin Strange, Luke Anderson and Keenan Moffitt.

Marquette plays a second straight road game next Saturday at Richmond before opening the home slate with the Midwest Lacrosse Classic the week after. The Spiders stunned No. 17 Fairfield last week, 15-3.