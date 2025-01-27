The student news site of Marquette University

Andie Weise named Big East Singles Player of the Week

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 27, 2025
Graduate student Andie Weise won two sets in row in singles play Saturday against Providence to clinch the win for Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s tennis player Andie Weise has been named the Big East Singles Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

The graduate student earned two victories in singles play this week, defeating University of Illinois-Chicago’s Edit Cosmo at No. 2 Tuesday and Providence’s Flora Eison at No. 1 Saturday — her latter performance clinching Marquette’s first win of the season.

Weise also earned a win in doubles action with senior Tiera Jarmond to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead heading into singles play against the Friars.

Marquette (1-2) will face Illinois State (2-2) Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at the new Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year.