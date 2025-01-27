Andie Weise named Big East Singles Player of the Week

Marquette women’s tennis player Andie Weise has been named the Big East Singles Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

The graduate student earned two victories in singles play this week, defeating University of Illinois-Chicago’s Edit Cosmo at No. 2 Tuesday and Providence’s Flora Eison at No. 1 Saturday — her latter performance clinching Marquette’s first win of the season.

Weise also earned a win in doubles action with senior Tiera Jarmond to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead heading into singles play against the Friars.

Marquette (1-2) will face Illinois State (2-2) Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at the new Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.