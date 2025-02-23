The student news site of Marquette University

Women’s tennis rallies in a 1-1 weekend in Milwaukee

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 23, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
After starting out 1-7, Marquette women’s tennis has won two of its last three matches.

Marquette women’s tennis (3-8) earned its third win of the season over the weekend, going 1-1 against University of North Dakota (6-2) and University of Dayton (5-6) at Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

The Golden Eagles first faced the Fighting Hawks on Friday, falling at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in doubles play and trailing 1-0 heading into singles action.

North Dakota earned a victory at the No. 4 spot to put them up 2-0, but senior Tiera Jarmond was able to notch a win at No. 2 to put Marquette on the board. The Fighting Hawks took a 3-1 lead after winning at No. 1, but the Golden Eagles rallied with junior Emma Davis recording a win at No. 3.

However, North Dakota secured a victory at the No. 5 to take the team win 4-3. It has now matched the program’s best start in the Division I era, moving to 6-2 overall.

Marquette took on Dayton Sunday morning and earned the crucial doubles point to begin the match, with Jarmond and graduate student Andie Weise winning at No. 1 and junior Emma Davis and first-year Elena Duva winning at No. 3.

Jarmond opened singles play with a win at No. 1, but Dayton responded by securing a victory at No. 2, marking its first point of the match. First-year Joelle Fiallo Schad grabbed her second win of the season at No. 4, and then the Flyers earned a victory at No. 3, making the score 3-2.

That was when first-year Luciana Mendoza secured her first career win and clinch at the No. 5 spot to give MU the 4-2 victory.

Jarmond is now 12-5 in singles play this season and is on a four-game winning streak — she is undefeated in singles action at home.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Drake Bulldogs (0-6) Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

