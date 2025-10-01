Blake Roegner, Elise Barnstedt lead Marquette in Milwaukee Tennis Classic

Marquette men’s and women’s tennis were led by senior Blake Roegner and first-year Elise Barnstedt in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, which took place Sept. 25-28.

Roegner picked up two singles victories, taking down Oregon first-year William Semler in a super tiebreak and James Madison sophomore Zachary Fleishman in two sets. He also recorded two wins over DePaul and Navy before losing to TCU’s Maximus Dussault and Collin Beduhn 6-2 in doubles alongside sophomore Remi St. Laurent.

Senior Teddy Wong, who saw action in two tournaments last year, made his season debut against UIC sophomore Emil Dapcevic in the round of 64, but fell in two sets.

“Seeing him play was awesome,” said Marquette men’s tennis head coach Jud Shaufler.

On the women’s side, Barnstedt also posted two singles wins — in straight sets over Western Michigan senior Audrey Smitek (6-4, 7-5) and sophomore Marielou Baudouin (6-3, 6-1).

“I am really proud of her for how well she played against two different Western Michigan opponents and picked up two high-level wins,” first-year Marquette women’s tennis head coach Brett Barnett said.

The tournament has been held for 49 years and is a staple location for competitive tennis at the college level locally in Milwaukee.

“It’s always fun and enjoyable,” Shaufler said.

After both teams finished with three wins last season, they are looking to build off the Milwaukee Tennis Classic and post a better record. The men’s side will get its first chance at the Illinois State Invitational Oct. 3-5, and the women head to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois Oct. 16-21 for the ITA Midwest Regional.

“It’s been a great start to our season and I’m excited for our ITA regional championship in a couple of weeks,” Barnett said.

