Women’s tennis falls to Creighton and Omaha in eighth straight loss

Marquette women’s tennis has now lost eight matches in a row.

In their road trip to Omaha, Nebraska, the Golden Eagles (3-16, 1-6 Big East) fell to both the Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 1-2 Big East) and the University of Nebraska at Omaha Mavericks Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In Friday’s match, Marquette opened the game by securing the doubles point with wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots. However, it was all Creighton in singles play, as it notched five straight victories to clinch the 5-2 team victory. Senior Andie Weise earned MU’s only singles point at the No. 2 position.

The following day, the Mavericks took control of the match immediately, earning the doubles point and four straight victories in singles play to win 5-2. The Golden Eagles’ two points came from Weise and first-year Aiyana Abbott in the No. 1 and No. 4 spots, respectively.

Marquette will finish out the regular season next weekend, traveling to Xavier April 11 and Butler April 12.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.