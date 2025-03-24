The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s tennis extends its losing streak after 6-1 loss to St. John’s in home finale

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 24, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Senior Tiera Jarmond — who leads the team in single wins (13) — was honored on Sunday in Marquette’s 6-1 loss to St. John’s at Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This past Sunday, Marquette women’s tennis (3-14, 1-5 Big East) lost its sixth match in a row, falling 6-1 to St. John’s (11-4, 4-0 Big East) in its final home game of the season at Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

Before the contest, Tiera Jarmond was honored as the only senior on the roster. The Austin, Texas native leads the team in singles wins (13) after making the jump from playing the No. 5 spot last season to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots this season.

St. John’s started the match by securing wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles spots to take the doubles point. The Red Storm then notched five-straight singles victories to clinch the team win. MU’s only point came from a retirement at the No. 6 position.

The Golden Eagles will open a four-match roadstand by traveling to Omaha, Nebraska to face Creighton (March 28) and Nebraska Omaha (March 29).

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette women's tennis
Senior Tiera Jarmond is on a five-match winning streak in singles play, earning her 13th win of the season against Drake Feb. 28. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's tennis drops fourth game on the road in 4-3 loss to Drake
Senior Tiera Jarmond (left) and graduate student Andie Weise (right) are two of the four upper-level students on the Marquette women's tennis roster. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Weise and Jarmond working to pave the way for a new-look Marquette women's tennis squad
After starting out 1-7, Marquette women's tennis has won two of its last three matches.
Women's tennis rallies in a 1-1 weekend in Milwaukee
Junior Emma Davis won at the No. 3 spot in singles play to clinch Marquette's 4-0 victory over Bradley Feb. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette women's tennis earns its first win in three weeks in 1-1 weekend
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.