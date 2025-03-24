Women’s tennis extends its losing streak after 6-1 loss to St. John’s in home finale

This past Sunday, Marquette women’s tennis (3-14, 1-5 Big East) lost its sixth match in a row, falling 6-1 to St. John’s (11-4, 4-0 Big East) in its final home game of the season at Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

Before the contest, Tiera Jarmond was honored as the only senior on the roster. The Austin, Texas native leads the team in singles wins (13) after making the jump from playing the No. 5 spot last season to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots this season.

Senior Spotlight: Tiera Jarmond 2023-2025 Two-Year Letter Winner ✅

Over 90 Collegiate Matches At Marquette ✅

Member Of The Big East All-Academic Team ✅#WeAreMarquette🎾 pic.twitter.com/rEfVP3PEf4 — MU Women’s Tennis (@MarquetteWTEN) March 21, 2025

St. John’s started the match by securing wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles spots to take the doubles point. The Red Storm then notched five-straight singles victories to clinch the team win. MU’s only point came from a retirement at the No. 6 position.

The Golden Eagles will open a four-match roadstand by traveling to Omaha, Nebraska to face Creighton (March 28) and Nebraska Omaha (March 29).

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.