Women’s tennis drops fourth game on the road in 4-3 loss to Drake

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 3, 2025
Senior Tiera Jarmond is on a five-match winning streak in singles play, earning her 13th win of the season against Drake Feb. 28. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s tennis (3-9) dropped its fourth road game Friday night, falling to Drake (1-4) 4-3 at Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead after earning the doubles point, securing wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. They extended their lead in singles play, winning at the No. 4 and No. 5 to go ahead 3-0. 

Senior Tiera Jarmond earned MU’s first point of the night at the No. 1 spot in two sets. The Austin, Texas native is currently on a five-match winning streak in singles play, splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Junior Emma Davis cut the Golden Eagles’ deficit to one after earning a win at the No. 3 spot, but shortly after, Drake clinched the team victory with a win at the No. 2 spot. First-year Joelle Fiallo Schad eventually earned Marquette’s third point of the match at the No. 5 spot.

Doubles partners Andie Weise and Tiera Jarmond moved to 12-5 on the year at the No. 1 spot — they are currently on a three-game winning streak together.

The Golden Eagles will host the Northern Illinois Huskies (10-2) March 5 at 4 p.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.