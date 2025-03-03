Women’s tennis drops fourth game on the road in 4-3 loss to Drake

Marquette women’s tennis (3-9) dropped its fourth road game Friday night, falling to Drake (1-4) 4-3 at Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead after earning the doubles point, securing wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. They extended their lead in singles play, winning at the No. 4 and No. 5 to go ahead 3-0.

Senior Tiera Jarmond earned MU’s first point of the night at the No. 1 spot in two sets. The Austin, Texas native is currently on a five-match winning streak in singles play, splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Junior Emma Davis cut the Golden Eagles’ deficit to one after earning a win at the No. 3 spot, but shortly after, Drake clinched the team victory with a win at the No. 2 spot. First-year Joelle Fiallo Schad eventually earned Marquette’s third point of the match at the No. 5 spot.

Doubles partners Andie Weise and Tiera Jarmond moved to 12-5 on the year at the No. 1 spot — they are currently on a three-game winning streak together.

The Golden Eagles will host the Northern Illinois Huskies (10-2) March 5 at 4 p.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.