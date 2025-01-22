The student news site of Marquette University

Mighty third quarter pushes Marquette past Providence, 67-54

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerJanuary 22, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3 in conference play after their 13-point win on Wednesday.

The Marquette Golden Eagles’ (12-6, 4-3 Big East) strong third quarter paved the way for a 67-54 victory over the Providence Friars (9-13, 2-7 Big East) Wednesday morning, extending their win streak against the Friars to 15 straight wins.

Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes led all scorers with 23 points for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3), shooting 7-of-11 from the field, including knocking down two three-pointers in Cara Consuegra and company’s second road victory in Big East conference play.

Marquette went on an extended 10-2 run over the last 3:21 of the third quarter, forcing four Friar turnovers and cashing in six points from Forbes in the stretch to pull away.

Junior guard Jaidynn Mason and sophomore guard Halle Vice both tallied double-figures, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Mason has scored 11 or more points in each of her last four games.

Next Up 

The Golden Eagles return home to host the Georgetown Hoyas (9-9, 2-5 Big East) at the Al McGuire Center on Saturday, January 25. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

