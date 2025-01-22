The student news site of Marquette University

Cold Wisconsin week causes cancelations

Marquette University canceled classes on Tuesday due to severe cold weather.
Ellie GolkoJanuary 22, 2025
Photo by Ellie Golko
The last time the university canceled classes for severe weather was Feb. 16, 2023. 

Some Marquette students were recently surprised with a four-day weekend when classes on Tuesday were canceled due to severe cold weather. 

Speculation on whether or not university classes would be in session occurred with some professors choosing to cancel their classes early on Monday. Later in the night, students, staff and faculty were notified that all Tuesday classes were canceled and the university would have limited on-campus services available. 

Residence and dining halls remained open for normal hours, but other buildings around campus had reduced hours and some Marquette employees worked remotely.

Wisconsin is no stranger to cold weather, but these temperatures caused Marquette to cancel classes for the first time since Feb. 16, 2023.

On Tuesday, some students were seen braving the cold in puffer coats, scarves and other winter accessories as they traveled across campus for non-academic reasons. Temperatures were as low as -5 degrees with windchill making them feel below -22. 

The National Weather Service issued an extreme cold warning for Milwaukee County from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with a cold weather advisory lasting until midnight. 

 The university does not have a specific threshold for canceling classes but rather monitors the weather in real-time and makes case-by-case decisions per their Severe Weather Policies.

However, students can expect to return to their daily routines (but still may want to add an extra layer) because temperatures will reach highs of 19 degrees on Thursday, 22 degrees on Friday and continue to stay above zero for the rest of the week.  

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected].

