BREAKING: Classes canceled Tuesday due to severe weather

Marquette University has officially joined a number of other local colleges and school districts in canceling class Tuesday.
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorJanuary 20, 2025
Students initially received a safety alert text message notifying them that class was canceled Tuesday.

With an Extreme Cold Warning taking place in Milwaukee and temperatures dropping to as low as -10 degrees, Marquette University has officially joined a number of other local colleges and school districts in canceling class Tuesday, as of 9:36 p.m.

Students initially received a safety alert text message notifying them that class was canceled Tuesday, followed by a university email providing more information about closures, policies and responsibilities. To ensure notification of all important safety events, Marquette students, staff and faculty should make sure they are subscribed to the text alert system.

All classes, including in-person, synchronous and asynchronous, are canceled and any assignments are to be delayed by instructors. Limited on-campus services will be available during the closure. Students can check their Marquette email to view the list of facilities that will remain open, although some locations may have reduced hours. Additionally, student employees should contact their supervisor to find out if they are or are not required to work on campus Tuesday.

Regarding campus safety during severe weather events, Marquette monitors weather as broadcast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and uses the UPP 6-05: Severe Weather policy to make decisions about canceling class and reducing operations.

In the event of extremely low temperatures, the university recommends that those who are outside on campus wear wind-resistant clothing, protect their ears, face and hands, wear proper footwear and layered clothing to prevent frostbite and get out of the cold at the first signs of redness or pain in the skin.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

