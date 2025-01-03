The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MSA petitions for more prayer space

A petition is currently being circulated around campus in support of a larger room.
Ruby Mulvaney, Assistant News EditorJanuary 3, 2025
Categories:
The Muslim Student Association is working to obtain a bigger prayer room in the AMU. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

The Marquette Muslim Student Association is actively trying to obtain a bigger prayer room in the Alumni Memorial Union. A petition is currently being circulated around campus in support of the larger space. 

Abdallah Shehadeh, a junior in the College of Health Sciences, serves as the president of MSA. He linked the petition back to the 2021-22 school year when a former president started the movement because the Muslim population at Marquette was quickly growing.

Currently, there is a designated prayer space in the AMU. However, MSA voiced their main concern; that the space is simply not large enough to accommodate their needs. 

“We are very grateful for the space we have already, but we just need a bigger space,” Shehadeh said. 

The room currently dedicated as a prayer space is not large enough to fit the 50+ Muslim students that use it. Along with students, Marquette alumni who work in the area also use the prayer room, adding to the amount of people needing the space

As a result, there are lines to pray and not everyone can fit into the room. Shehadeh said the lines have caused students to be late for classes and meetings.

In place of getting a larger room, MSA has been reserving rooms in order to host their mandatory Friday prayer. However, there are not always rooms available and they have to resort to the multi-faith room, which still does not have the capacity to fit the needs of the group. 

Shehadeh stressed the importance of a larger, permanent space, especially because the Muslim population at Marquette is only continuing to grow. 

The lack of space is not without a lack of trying. Shehadeh said that the MSA has met several times with Campus Ministry, who expressed to them that they are looking but not been able to find a room to accommodate. 

Shehadeh said that MSA has been meeting with Campus Ministry for years and no solution has yet been found. 

“We’ve brought it up every year and we always get the same response, so to some degree we feel like this issue is not that important to the university,” Shehadeh said. “We’re optimistic that with the opening of the new [recreation facility] this spring semester that hopefully some rooms open for us to move into, but there’s always doubt they’ll have us waiting more.” 

This story was written by Ruby Mulvaney. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with AMU
Take Back the Night was held in the Alumni Memorial Union Hall Monaghan Ballrooms and featured tabling, food, art installations and more.
Take Back the Night raises assault awareness
At Ignite, students engage in roundtable discussions about topics that range from personal faith traditions to times when they have questioned their own faith. Photo courtesy of Ignite Instagram Live.
Faith and food for all
The ceiling of the renovated Chapel of the Holy Family features a skylight in the shape of an eye.
Renovated chapel creates openness
Last Friday, the semesterly Market Market was held in the AMU.
Supporting Students' Sales: MKE EIP hosts market
Also tagged with campus ministry
Attendees sat at tables with fellow students and a trained facilitator who led conversations during the meal.
Vegetarian dinner sparks faith discussion
Campus Ministry's “Soup for Substance: How to be an UndocuAlly" included a panel of Marquette students who spoke about their experiences.
Undocu-Ally Week gives Dreamers voices
Over 350 people attended this year's Mass of the Holy Spirit. This photo was taken prior to the mass to avoid disturbing parishioners. Photo courtesy of Jack Belmont.
"Just breathe" - Mass of the Holy Spirit embraces tradition and encourages hope
MSA hopes everyone can feel welcome to attend their events.
MSA gives students who live on campus a way to celebrate Eid Mubarak
Also tagged with Muslim Student Association
Provide Muslims a larger space to pray
MSA starts school year with new outlook
MSA starts school year with new outlook
Eid al-Fitr occurred April 21.
Muslim students celebrate the end of Ramadan
Over the past two weeks, two earthquakes of high magnitude occurred hitting Syria, Turkey and Lebanon.
Bringing attention to earthquake relief challenges