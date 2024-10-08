Faith and food for all

At Ignite, students engage in roundtable discussions about topics that range from personal faith traditions to times when they have questioned their own faith. Photo courtesy of Ignite Instagram Live.

Marquette Campus Ministry established Ignite at Marquette in 2014.

It is described as an inspiring experience of college community, Catholic faith and prayer welcoming all at Marquette. Additionally, Campus Ministry emphasizes the promotion of a vibrant, inclusive and welcoming student community at Ignite events.

Ten years later, it continues to be a space where students and faculty alike come together to discuss faith and the Jesuit tradition. Students engage in roundtable discussions about topics that range from personal faith traditions to times when they have questioned their own faith in the Lunda Room of the Alumni Memorial Union. Students also get to enjoy a free, bistro-style meal.

Elaina Akre, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, talked about how she enjoys getting to discuss the topic with different people.

“Something that I think I value greatly… is the opportunity to discuss faith with people who wouldn’t typically [talk faith]. And being able to eat food while you do is really awesome,” Akre said.

Current head of Campus Ministry, Steve Blaha, talked about the importance of exposing students to a different world viewpoint through the Jesuit tradition.

“We want to offer a regular opportunity for students to grow in their faith, grow in their community, and to experience some ideas and realities of the world in a different way,” Blaha said.

Ignite is welcome to those of all faith backgrounds and strives to teach people about what it means to live a faith that does justice. That idea was reflected in a speech from the Dean of Marquette’s College of Engineering, Kristina Ropella.

“What I love about the Jesuits tradition… is that this idea that God meets us where we’re at, in our workplaces, in our cities, in our everyday lives…” Ropella said. She went on to highlight how she experienced workplace sexism.

“When I was a young professor, I was the only woman in a department of five [or] six other men who were much older than me… I had one tell me that I should stay home and raise my kids, because that was the ‘honorable thing’ to do. I had other people tell me that you must be on the mommy track, and not serious about your job,” Ropella said.

For Thomas Rohling, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, the speech was impactful.

“I’m not an engineering [student] so [the speech] is not something I can really connect with as far as [the engineering content] … but I really enjoyed it, and it was something that I needed to hear,” Rohling said.

Ignite dinners occur every Wednesday night in the Lunda room of the Alumni Memorial Union. The event is also streamed on Instagram Live.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].