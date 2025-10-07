Church of the Gesu to reopen in November, Marquette community anticipates reveal

With renovations on schedule, parishioners can look forward to the upper church doors opening in just under eight weeks. Photo courtesy of Ray Ellingen.

The Church of the Gesu is reopening its doors on Nov. 30 after being closed for one year due to renovations.

The upgrades, budgeted for $10.1 million, are revamping the upper-level church while also preserving its historical beauty.

“It’s going to be a magnificent space,” Rev. Michael Simone, S.J., pastor of Gesu Parish, said.

The plan includes new flooring and pews, repainting of the walls and the ceiling, improved light and sound systems, a new baptismal font and the relocation of the tabernacle. An updated fire alarm system and security cameras will also be installed.

Gesu has served Marquette community for decades

Built in 1893, Gesu has been serving the Milwaukee and Marquette community for over a century. The church is a focal point of Marquette’s campus, and its parish members work closely with Campus Ministry, although it is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“Gesu is really an amazing gathering space for the Marquette community,” Lynn Griffith, Marquette’s chief marketing and communication officer, told the Marquette Wire. “When you look up at Gesu, you know that there’s a presence bigger than you.”

Since December 2024, daily and Sunday Masses have been held in the lower-level church, which holds 450 people in comparison to the 1,100-person capacity of the upper church.

With renovations on schedule, parishioners can look forward to the upper church doors opening in just under eight weeks. Renovation images and updates have consistently been posted on Gesu’s website as construction has developed since last December.

Simone is hoping to hold the first Mass in the renovated church on the first Sunday of Advent — one day earlier than the anticipated Dec. 1 opening.

“Our contractor is so confident that he’s already scheduled the city inspector to come in November and give the occupancy license,” Simone said.

Parishioners looking forward to seeing the remodeled church can take a sneak peek via the video fly-through simulation and browse through the renovation descriptions.

Project goal is to preserve church’s historical aesthetic

Though much of Gesu will be brand new once renovations are finished, the parish’s goal is to preserve the historical accuracy and aesthetics of the upper level.

“We are a historical property. In two important ways, we’re going back to an earlier reality of the church,” Simone said.

The current pews, which Simone said were giving parishioners splinters and didn’t match the era of Gesu, are being replaced with pews that resemble the original 20th-century design. The pews will be placed in the same formation and will be made of oak wood to match the existing doors and balcony.

The tabernacle, which was moved to the right side of the altar in the 1960s, will be relocated to the center under the crucifix. The tabernacle is the dwelling place of the Eucharist (consecrated bread and wine) and is locked away safely outside of Mass times. Simone said this change acknowledges that the Blessed Sacrament, or Eucharist, is “the living presence” in the church.

Additionally, new artwork on the ceiling will reflect the historical nature of Gesu and resemble other churches from the same time period.

“We’re being really sensitive to the artistry that was here in the 1890s-1920s, but also making it appropriate for the 21st century,” Simone said.

Walking past Gesu every day is a reminder that Marquette is a Jesuit Catholic university, Conner Pecard, a sophomore in the College of Education, said. He is thankful to have Gesu as a stunning gathering space in the community.

“Churches are meant to be created beautiful because they point towards how beautiful God is,” Pecard said. “The ability to worship in such a nice space is a huge gift for our community.”

Other upgrades included in the renovation are as follows:

Durable porcelain flooring to replace 40-year-old tiles that did not wear well, also allowing for the addition of ramps to the altar for greater accessibility.

Mobility and functionality improvements in th e layou t for inclusivity.

An updated sound system that will replace the current sound system prone to failure.

Energy-efficient hanging pendant light fixtures with dimming options.

A baptismal font in the main entrance and an ambry for holy oils near it.

The option for hearing aids with T-coils to connect directly to the church sound system.

A new fire detection system that covers more space and connects to the Marquette University Police Department.

Security cameras monitored by MUPD.

Renovations will allow for greater citywide openness

Another effort set to roll out is that the church will be left open during the day, providing a quiet place in the city for prayer, Simone said. When Gesu reopens, a welcome desk will ensure that someone is always in the church, and MUPD is committed to helping ensure safety.

While Gesu already holds daily and Sunday Mass, leaving the church doors open throughout the day is a new effort that aims to create a peaceful place for all people to enjoy at their convenience.

Pecard, among other students, is grateful to have access to Gesu.

“It’s my heavenly home on campus. I feel like I know it as well as my dorm room,” he said.

Simone and other members of the community are hoping the renovations will be an initial element that draws people to Gesu, a “calling card” that will invite community members to be curious about the church.

After just under one year of construction, community members are confident Gesu’s new features will help the parish continue to be a heartbeat on Marquette’s campus and thrive for years to come.

“Gesu is so special to so many people, and this renovation will make it even more beautiful and iconic,” Griffith said.

This story was written by Elena Metinidis. She can be reached at [email protected].