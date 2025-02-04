The student news site of Marquette University

“Java with the Jesuits” kicks off Mission Week

Mission Week 2025, which began on Sunday, will be taking place through Feb. 7.
Ruby MulvaneyFebruary 4, 2025
Photo by Lance Schulteis
The event hosted in the Raynor bridge was part of the university’s Mission Week 2025 programming.

Marquette Mission and Ministry, as a part of the university’s Mission Week 2025, hosted “Java with the Jesuits” Monday afternoon. 

The event was held at the Raynor Memorial Library bridge starting at 2 p.m. Chocolate, coffee and conversation were all highlights as Jesuits and students alike gathered to enjoy refreshments and take a break from studying. Some of the staff went around and handed out candy and coffee to studying students.

The theme of this year’s Mission Week is “Act with Care.” Rev. John Thiede, S.J., vice president for Mission and Ministry, said in Marquette Today that this theme, among other things, means treating ourselves kindly.

Brigid Kinsella-Alba, assistant director of Mission Engagement, noted how providing coffee to students is a good way to connect with them, which she described as one of Mission Week’s goals in 2025. 

“At first we used to have coffee at the Brew, but then we started opening it up to be where students are, and the goal is to meet people where they are and try to give them something unexpectedly good,” Kinsella-Alba said. 

Rev. Brendan McManus, S.J., echoed this statement and said he wants students to see that Campus Ministry is here for them.

“It’s simply a way to be present on campus and a way to be there for people, to be visible,” McManus said. 

Meeting students where they are is just one part of Mission Week’s overarching goal. Kinsella-Alba said ministry at Marquette also hopes to encourage students to care for themselves, as a precursor to caring for others. 

“Care takes many forms, from caring for one another, paying attention more to people around you and then also in self-care, just so you can be the best person as you’re going into a situation,” Kinsella-Alba said. 

McManus further described the theme, saying that we exist to care for ourselves and others. He related it to the event, stating that providing coffee is a simple act, but is still an effective way to make a difference in someone’s day. 

Sofia Hernandez, a graduate student in the School of Management, said that she came to the event after hearing about it through word of mouth. 

“I was just doing some homework and heard lots of other people talking about it, so I thought, ‘Why not?’” Hernandez said. 

Mission Week, which kicked off on Sunday, will be taking place through Feb. 7. There is a host of events throughout the upcoming days, available for all students. A full calendar can be found on the Mission Week 2025 website.

This story was written by Ruby Mulvaney. She can be reached at [email protected]

