How Starbucks’ new policies affect campus

Photo by Jack Belmont The campus Starbucks removed seating from the interior, requiring patrons to get their drinks and leave.

On Jan. 27, Starbucks made its “Back to Starbucks” initiative go live. The initiative focuses on making Starbucks feel less like a fast food chain and more like a third place, which can be defined as a comfortable public meeting spot.

“Back to Starbucks” includes several changes to company stores. Baristas are encouraged to draw designs and messages on cups to make them more personal, “for here” options are now available and the in-store condiment bar has returned. One of the most impactful updates is a change in the Code of Conduct, which now states that only paying customers are allowed to use restrooms.

“Our stores have always been more than a place to get a drink. They’ve been a gathering space, a community center where conversations are sparked, friendships form, and everyone is greeted by a welcoming barista. A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course great coffee,” Brian Niccol, CEO of Starbucks, said in a message on their website.

The Starbucks located at 1610 W Wisconsin Ave., which some Marquette students frequent, has locks on its restroom doors that must be opened by obtaining a password from an employee. Additionally, in 2024, the location removed seating from the interior, requiring patrons to get their drinks and leave.

Nina Ferrer, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she has gone to the Starbucks on Wisconsin Avenue less since they removed their furniture.

“I used to go to Starbucks last year around once a week, but now I go like once a month. I sometimes sat in Starbucks when I had to wait for someone or my drink,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer said she thinks that Starbucks is generally not the same anymore and looks emptier than it used to.

“It feels so empty and kind of weird because of the amount of space where furniture would be,” Ferrer said.

Students who wish to have a sit-down Starbucks experience may still be out of luck if they choose to visit the Wisconsin Avenue location in the near future.

The Marquette Wire reached out to both the campus Starbucks location and Starbucks Press Relations, who failed to respond. The campus location refused to provide a statement.

