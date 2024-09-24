Renovated chapel creates openness

Photo by Ellie Golko The ceiling of the renovated Chapel of the Holy Family features a skylight in the shape of an eye.

The Chapel of the Holy Family, a place of worship located in the Alumni Memorial Reunion, underwent several renovations during the summer of 2024 and is now open to the public.

The Chapel opened in 1990 and was blessed by Bishop Leo J. Brust, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, on Oct. 6, of that year.

“The Chapel of the Holy Family is the largest sacred space that the University owns,” Stephen Blaha, Interim Director of Campus Ministry, said. “The new renovation really brings this chapel and its feel, with the new windows and lighting, a much greater sense of openness and a sense of being at the heart of a Catholic Jesuit University that’s in Milwaukee, that’s in the city.”

A new statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola has been installed on the AMU patio, right by the chapel’s exterior. Blaha said this statue highlights Marquette’s Jesuit values. Previously, the only statue of St. Ignatius on campus was a smaller one, located in the narthex of the Chapel of the Holy Family.

Blaha said there were several updates made to the chapel. The wallpaper was removed, new exterior doors were installed, and the carpet was pulled up to reveal a concrete floor. The narthex, a space for gathering before and after services, was renovated, and the tabernacle, where consecrated hosts for Catholic mass are kept, was moved from the Eucharistic chapel to the newly renovated space.

New panels were installed, along with windows on three sides of the building. Inside, a new crucifix, altar, ambo and holy water font were added. On top of the chapel, there is a new cross and a skylight in the shape of an eye was installed.

The altar, ambo and holy water font all feature ironwork. A similar artistic theme is seen on the interior panels as well.

“It was meant to kind of evoke the idea of like stalks of wheat connecting to that bread, you know, that we celebrate with the Eucharist, and you see it in these light panels, the stocks of wheat kind of worked into the concept,” Andrew Mountin, assistant director for Liturgical Music, said.

Mountin said the renovations have improved the acoustics of the room as well. He said both the liturgical choir and Gospel choir utilize this space to rehearse.

“It makes a choir of 12 seem like a choir of 30,” Mountin said.

Mountin said he is excited to see how the renovations will transform the campus’ use of the space. A memorial mass for former University President Michael Lovell was held in the chapel during the first week of classes, and Mountin anticipates more notable events will continue throughout the semester.

“I’m not sure if we’re going to do this, but usually with a new space or a redesigned space, there’s a dedication mass,” Mountin said. “Which is a really cool liturgy and a lot of people never get to see one in their lifetime.”

Mountin said he anticipates alumni to coming back and see the renovated chapel even if they did not frequent the area as students.

“[students] have this magnificent space that can really engage their hearts, their minds and the world around them,” Blaha said.

