Take Back the Night raises assault awareness

Photo by Bridget Lisle

Take Back the Night is an organization that was founded after the 1970s when a series of protests in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles had begun for violence against women. The protests started to gain traction and spread to other college campuses across the country, and soon, the organization was formed.

The name Take Back the Night is an ode to the initial mission of the organization, which was to take back the right for women to feel safe when walking alone at night. Now, Take Back the Night is involved in different communities and has opened its mission to not only women but to all who have been affected by sexual violence.

Students and faculty gathered to commemorate sexual assault awareness month with Take Back the Night Wednesday. The event was held in the Alumni Memorial Union Hall Monaghan Grand Ballroom and featured tabling, food, art installations and more. It was meant to highlight the importance of safety and community in times where sexual assault is involved.

Debbie Contreras-Tadych, a psychologist at the Counseling Center, explained how vital awareness of sexual violence and assault is.

“Obviously this event is really important because sexual violence and sexual assault are prominent on college campuses. So, raising awareness and being here for support if something should happen to the student is important,” Contreras-Tadych said.

Sexual violence is prevalent on college campuses. 26.4% of women and 6.8% of men experience rape or sexual assault on college campuses alone. It is essential for students to know that there are resources on Marquette’s campus that can help.

Campus resources were featured heavily in the event hosted by Take Back the Night. Booths provided students with pamphlets and fliers with numbers and contacts to reach out to.

Kaiyla Chavez, a graduate student, explained that she wants to be a resource for those who have experienced sexual violence or sexual assault when she enters the workforce.

“I’ve always wanted to help people. As I’ve gotten older, I learn different ways to help, and this is one of those areas where I can explore and be supportive,” Chavez said.

Along with resources, students were also given the opportunity to share their experiences throughout the night. New this year, art installations from anonymous donors were displayed, representing personal interpretations related to sexual and dating violence. There was also a segment at the event called a share-out, where attendants were given the opportunity to share their experiences with the community.

Nicky Glaser, a manager at Aurora Health Center, explained the importance of listening and being supportive of patients.

“It is so important to be a support for survivors and an outlet for them. And to make sure folks know that they’re not alone, they can get connected to care and to start their healing journey,” Glaser said.

If you or someone you know is or has experienced any form of harassment, sexual assault or stalking, Marquette’s Advocacy Services can connect you to the help that you might need. They can be reached at (414) 288-5244 or via email at [email protected].

