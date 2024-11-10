The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Marquette falls to 0-2 with 65-53 loss at Illinois

Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerNovember 10, 2024
Marquette fell 65-53 at Illinois Sunday, Nov. 10. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-2) were unable to spoil the Illinois Fighting Illini’s (2-0) WBIT Championship banner-night party, falling on the road at the State Farm Center 65-53.

The Golden Eagles were on the receiving end of a 7-0 run to close out the first half, and the Illini didn’t look back.

Illinois was led by three double-figure scorers, including 16 points from senior guard Genesis Bryant. Senior guard Adalia McKenzie and senior forward Brynn Shoup Hill added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Frontcourt foul trouble

Sophomores Skylar Forbes and Jada Bediako played a combined eight minutes in the second and third quarters, as both were sidelined with foul trouble. In the third quarter, second-string bigs, redshirt sophomore Charia Smith and junior Aryelle Stevens, also contracted the foul flu, further stymying Marquette’s interior presence.

The Illini (2-0) took advantage of the Golden Eagles depleted frontcourt, scoring 13 of their 16 second quarter points in the paint or at the charity stripe.

Illinois attacked Marquette’s short-staffed bigs in the third quarter on the offensive glass, grabbing six offensive boards and creating 13 second-chance points in the frame. It continued to thrive at the charity stripe, adding 11 points from the line.

Illinois went to the free throw line 35 times Sunday night, making 31. The Illini are now 24-7 in games when they shoot more free throws than their opponent under third-year head coach Shauna Green, and their 31 makes smashes last season’s single-game high of 23 makes against Florida State.

Lee leads the way

Marquette was paced by senior guard Lee Volker, who led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including connecting on two three pointers and grabbing eight rebounds.

She scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half.

Forbes, amidst her foul trouble, and sophomore guard Halle Vice added six points. Vice also snagged seven boards.

Up Next

Consuegra and the Golden Eagles will play their home-opener at the Al McGuire Center on Monday, Nov. 18 against the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

