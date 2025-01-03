From fans to future stars: Marquette vs. UConn helps inspire the next generation of women’s basketball

Photo by Sophia Tiedge Lauren Jungwirth (right), Allison Steinbrecher, Isabelle Steinbrecher and Harley Jungwirth (left) holding their homemade signs.

Driving down Wisconsin Ave. on New Years Day, it may seem that the Al McGuire Center was hosting a Paige Bueckers look-alike contest.

Young girls dressed in UConn gear and UConn’s redshirt senior guard Paige Bueckers’ signature hairstyle stood in a line wrapping around the building two hours before Marquette women’s basketball was set to tip-off against the Huskies.

Undeterred by the 30-degree weather, fans were smiling and taking photos with their homemade signs. Some families came to support the Golden Eagles or traveled seven or eight hours to watch the matchup, while other Wisconsinites put their Midwest ties aside to cheer on their favorite UConn players.

As soon as the doors opened, the sold-out crowd of 3,750 ran into the arena with signs asking for their New Years wish, an autograph from Bueckers. After the game, #5 was taking photos with fans and signing autographs, granting some girls their wish.

Despite Marquette’s 32-point loss, Thursday’s matchup was more than just a game for some young fans, it was a dream come true.

Estelle Holtz came to the game with her dad Marcus Holtz as one of her birthday presents. They’re from Appleton, Wisconsin, but Estelle was decked out in a Bueckers jersey and hairstyle.

Marcus Holtz said watching women’s basketball takeoff has made such a positive impact on both of his daughters.

“It’s good to see that girls can play the same as boys,” Marcus Holtz said. “For the young girls to see there’s no limitations.”

11-year-old Arianna Jahetson, from Michigan, said she loves to take what she sees players doing in games, and implement it into her own practice routine.

“I love playing basketball myself and one day I want to play college basketball,” Jahetson said. “So, it’s so fun to watch them and see the plays they do and figure out how to do them on your own.”

When asked about the girls in attendance that want to play college basketball someday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said there’s a place for them.

“You might not be able to get to Paige Bueckers’ level, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a school in America that you can play at and be really, really, really good at,” Auriemma said. “There are more kids watching Paige play that will never play at this level, and they need to understand that there’s a level for them, too.”

“These kids that play today have such a unique opportunity that didn’t exist when I first started coaching…We need to show them that it’s possible,” Auriemma said. “You might not have her (Bueckers’) talent, but it’s possible to get the things done that she’s getting done. It’s not limited by your talent or speed, size and quickness.”

Katie and Tim Fudd, parents of UConn graduate guard Azzi Fudd were waiting outside with the fans before the game. Fudd’s parents are at every game, and when asked about young girls wearing UConn jerseys, they said it’s been great watching this growth happen in front of their eyes.

“It’s amazing to see the impact that that this generation has had on the younger generation, and I just hope that it continues to grow,” Tim said.

Katie Fudd said she’s seen the growth starting when her daughter Azzi was in high school, where players like Bueckers and Caitlin Clark were starting to gain national attention as the future of women’s college basketball.

“The following was growing from when they were young, and so to see it where it is now is pretty impressive,” Katie Fudd said.

Auriemma said with the recent growth in the game, women’s college basketball players have more responsibility than ever.

“They have to make sure they’re being that thing that inspires people,” Auriemma said. “They’re not just out there to be stars or influencers, they have to be what those kids come to see.”

12-year-old Faith Skewis is one of those girls that looks up to these players. She said watching games is like getting a glimpse into the future of women’s basketball.

“It’s really fun because they could be on to the next best player in the WNBA,” Skewis said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

11-year-old Kaleigha Kilta from Michigan said she’s inspired by Buecker’s resilience after she was out with injuries for almost two seasons.

“She shows me you can come back from any injury and still be one of the greatest players,” Kilta said.

Riley and Taylor Thuverg drove seven hours from Michigan to see the game, making signs that read her New Year’s resolution was to watch Bueckers play.

These girls might not be playing college basketball yet, but seeing an arena filled with fans of all ages supporting their dream is a step in the right direction.

