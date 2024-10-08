Eight movies coming to theaters this October

Photo by Marquette Wire stock photo

As the Halloween season is upon us, that means spooky movies are too. People can look forward to the release of these seven movies in October.

“Salem’s Lot” — Oct. 3

“Salem’s Lot” is a horror/mystery movie directed by Gary Dauberman and based on the 1975 novel by Stephen King. When author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) comes to his childhood home in search of some inspiration, he discovers that people in his hometown are turning into blood-sucking vampires. Originally set to hit theaters, “Salem’s Lot” was decided it would stream exclusively on Max and has since only received an IMDb rating of 5.8/10.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” — Oct. 4

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is a musical psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips, starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. It is the story of Arthur Fleck who is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. During his time with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that’s always been inside him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, opening night for this movie became the first Hollywood comic book movie in history to earn a D CinemaScore from audiences.

“White Bird” — Oct. 4

Directed by Marc Forster, “White Bird” is a pseudo-sequel to “Wonder.” “White Bird” follows Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay in “Wonder”). His grandmother (Helen Mirren) helps him by revealing her own story of survival in Nazi-occupied France. Following opening weekend, “White Bird” received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 73%.

“Terrifier 3” — Oct. 11

“Terrifier 3” is the third film in Damien Leone’s horror series and stars David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera. After surviving Art the Clown’s (David Howard Thornton) Halloween massacre, Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her brother (Elliott Fullam) struggle to attempt to rebuild their lives. But, as the holiday season approaches, Art returns determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.

“Saturday Night” — Oct. 11

“Saturday Night” is a comedy and drama movie that follows producer Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and a group of young comedians and writers who are preparing for the first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 11, 1975. Directed by Jason Reitman, viewers will find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Smile 2” — Oct. 18

“Smile 2” is a horror/mystery film directed by Parker Finn and is the sequel to “Smile.” “Smile 2” follows a global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she begins to experience terrifying and unexplainable events. In order to overcome it, she must face her past to regain control of her life again.

“Listen Carefully” — Oct. 20

“Listen Carefully” is a horror film directed by Ryan Barton-Grimley. The movie follows a troubled assistant bank manager, Andy McNeary (Ryan Barton-Grimley), as he follows the instructions of a voice (Ari Schneider) on the baby monitor to save his daughter before she disappears.

“Venom: The Last Dance” — Oct. 25

This action/sci-fi movie, directed by Kelly Marcel, follows Eddie (Tom Hardy) and Venom. The two are being hunted by both of their worlds and are forced into a decision that will bring down Venom and Eddie’s last dance. This is the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and is the third installment in the Venom franchise — the sequel to “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].