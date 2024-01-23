Lauren’s List: most watched movies over break

Photo by courtesy of Sony Pictures

Winter break is a time for students to relax, spend time with family and catch up on must-see movies and television shows. The end of 2023 came with numerous movie releases, many of which made headlines on social media. From musical fantasies and rom coms to psychological thrillers, theaters and streaming sites had something for all ages.

“Wonka” – 8/10

Released Dec. 15 2023, the third movie revolving around Willy Wonka debuted in theaters, captivating large audiences of various ages. Starring Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka, viewers are taken along as Wonka works to get his start. As Wonka uses the last of his money to travel to a city known for its chocolate, he is met with more obstacles than expected. From his inability to sell chocolate to being stuck in the basement of a boarding house, his hopes and dreams are dashed away. Although these mishaps were quickly fixed as he meets some friends who inspire him keep working for his dream, if not for him than for his mother.

As I walked into the theater with my family, I was unsure of what to expect from another Wonka movie but can easily say that I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw. I loved the musical side of it, and I think that each song fit perfectly into the concept of Wonka and encapsulated the magical part of him. There were a few parts where I was a little weirded out, but as I reminded myself of what Willy Wonka is about, I understood the weirder parts of the story.

I would recommend this movie to anyone looking for a prequel to “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” or anyone looking for a fun, musical movie to put a smile on their face.

“Anyone But You” – 10/10

With rom coms such as “10 Things I Hate About You” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” this movie fits right in with some of the biggest rom com hits. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star as the movie’s love match, which takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish. The two stars meet with a laughable start, only for things to go downhill with a simple misunderstanding. It seemed as though that would be it for them, until they are thrown back into one another’s lives at an Australian wedding.

From start to finish, I thoroughly enjoyed this movie. I loved how Sweeney and Powell’s first interaction was something different than what is typically seen in rom coms, only for them to completely ignore the other person until they see one another again. Every time they were together, I found myself laughing at their sarcastic insults and comments or their attempts to fake a relationship.

In addition to the plot, I enjoyed how the movie was set in Australia, a country full of beauty and diverse landmarks. Although they met in the United States, I enjoyed watching the disgust each of them had towards one another as they were in another country for a wedding. The setting also provided a beautiful scenery in every scene, while also throwing in a little Australian culture to the mix.

As with all rom coms, the ending to this movie was quite the same, but that did not stop me from loving every minute of it. I would highly recommend this movie to anyone wanting a good laugh with a side of romance. I can’t wait to watch this movie again and again when it comes out on a streaming service.

“Saltburn” – 8/10

Meeting at Oxford University in the early 2000’s, Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan, and Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi, are from two different backgrounds and live polar opposite lives. Catton is a well-known student across campus, as Quick resides to himself, until they befriend one another. As the two get to know each other, Catton invites Quick to his house over the summer, one that will never be forgotten.

As I watched this movie for the first time, I found myself confused most of the time. It was not until the end that I fully understood what the plot was and how everything leading up to it played a vital role. I don’t think this film would be as impactful to the audience if viewers knew what was going to happen next, which led to a little frustration at the beginning but as it concluded I found the movie to be so much better with the mystery. Other than the plot and acting, I felt as though the cinematography was beautiful. From where the movie was set to the camera quality, it all flowed so well with the plot.

I would recommend this movie to viewers who are looking for a psychological film where analysis of every scene is crucial, and the ending will leave viewers speechless.

This story was written by Lauren Puthoff.