The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Patrick Adler wins Windon Memorial Classic at familiar Conway Farms

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerSeptember 30, 2024
Patrick Adler poses with his trophy after winning the Windon Memorial Classic. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Patrick Adler now has a leg up on Tiger Woods.

The senior picked up his first collegiate win at the Windon Memorial Classic at Conway Farms Golf Club Monday, shooting 11-under-par over 54 holes, including firing a career-low six-under 65 in the first round. When Woods competed in the same event in 1995, he had to settle for runner-up.

Adler, who won medalist honors by five strokes, becomes the first Golden Eagle to medal since former teammate Bhoom Sima-Aree won the 2023 Big East Individual Championship.

This marks Adler’s second first-place finish of the year after his home-away-from-home South of Ireland victory at Lahinch Golf Club in July.

This time he secured a victory at home on this side of the pond.

“It means a lot to me at Conway Farms, at home,” Adler said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “I’m really close to Northwestern and their coaching staff because I grew up around the program.

“To be able to win at Conway Farms where I played as a junior in some junior tournaments and won a high school event there, was super cool. Especially to some have my family and friends there was awesome having their support.”

The Winnetka, Illinois native’s 65 on Sunday included back-to-back eagles on holes 14 and 15 to go along with eight birdies. It is the lowest score for a Marquette golfer in competition since April 11, 2023.

Adler followed up his scorching start with two-under and three-under rounds, respectively, and he was one of two players to shoot under-par in all three rounds.

“Patrick’s win today was one of the best individual performances in Marquette’s history,” Bailey said in the release. “It’s tough to win a college event individually, and for him to get it done by five shots, against a field of this caliber, is very impressive.

“This win is a byproduct of all those early mornings and all those bricks he’s stacked over the last few years.”

Marquette finished second overall as a team, three shots short of team champions Arizona.

“I’m super proud of the way our team competed this week,” Bailey said. “We’ve placed a big emphasis on battling until the last putt falls. All five of our guys embraced that gritty attitude on a really tough golf course.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Steve Bailey
Max Lyons poses with his trophy after winning the 104th Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Adler, Lyons collect summer hardware
Marquette men's golf claimed its fifth Big East Tournament title in program history April 30 at Riverton Pointe Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette claws back to claim fifth Big East title in program history
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Thailand native excels on the green with Marquette golf
The Adler Brothers perform at an outing. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Adler.)
Adler's love for music creates familial bond
Also tagged with Patrick Adler
Shot statistics help give junior Max Lyons confidence in every stroke. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's golf uses software to help improve scores
First-year Ryan Banas (left) and junior Patrick Adler (right) have been playing golf together since grade school. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Adler.)
Marquette golf is the beneficiary of two lifelong friends
Junior Patrick Adler is one of many Marquette golfers that caddy over the summer. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golfers improve mindset and attitude through caddying
Marquette golf heads to the Gopher Invitational Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette finishes sixth at the Intercollegiate
About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.