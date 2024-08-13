2025 four star guard Adrien Stevens commits to Marquette

For the second consecutive Tuesday, Marquette men’s basketball has fortified its 2025 recruiting class.

Adrien Stevens, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from The Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland, became the fourth prospect from the class of 2025 commit to the Golden Eagles Tuesday afternoon on the 247Sports College Basketball Show.

NEWS: Adrien Stevens, a 6-foot-4 combo guard in the 2025 class, has committed to Marquette, he tells @On3Recruits. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/DMjlkMW9bM pic.twitter.com/wlUyHbhZTD — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 13, 2024

Stevens is ranked as the 94th best prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports. Georgetown, Villanova and Notre Dame were among the other finalists for Stevens.

“I picked Marquette because of their relationships,” Stevens told 247Sports’ Travis Branham Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a great opportunity for me to succeed on and off the court, and for me to grow as a person and a player.”

Stevens’ versatility is what scouts and coaches have raved about to this point.

At 195 pounds, the four star guard has often shown his ability to absorb and finish through contact near the rim. Stevens can also shoot the three-ball comfortably as well, knocking down treys at a 35 percent rate in UUA play.

Stevens has proven that he has a chance to excel on the defensive end as well. His combination of size and strength allows him to guard effectively multiple positions on the floor. Stevens is also no stranger to the term ‘deflection’ either, as he was all over the place this summer in UUA play, averaging 1.7 steals per game.

“I can guarantee that everytime I step on the floor I will be controlling the controllable and playing with energy and effort,” Stevens said. “Just trying to bring winning qualities to the program.”

Stevens joins 6-foot-7 guard Michael Phillips II as the second class of 2025 prospect to commit to Marquette in the past eight days. Phillips, who committed to the Marquette on his 17th birthday, reclassified so that he could join the Golden Eagles a year early.

Stevens also joins 6-foot-1 point guard Nigel James and 6-foot-7 forward Ian Miletic.

With Kam Jones, David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell set to graduate after next season, Marquette’s scholarship total for the 2025-26 season currently sits at 14.

With the recent settlement in the House vs. NCAA case, men’s basketball teams will be allowed to have up to 15 scholarships players starting in the 2025-26 season, meaning the Golden Eagles can still add one more player to the 2025 class.

The Golden Eagles remain in the mix for a couple of other prospects, including forward Cam Ward, who recently put the Marquette in his top 10 July 29.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.