BREAKING: Dwyane Wade announces $3 million donation to Marquette

Former Marquette men’s basketball guard and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, will donate $3 million to various programs at Marquette, he announced during the Golden Eagles’ game against Villanova Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Dwyane Wade will donate $3 million to Marquette to grow literacy, add scholarships and enhance #mubb with a new practice court and the future expansion of the AHPRC. pic.twitter.com/OpiS1XNplZ — Jack Albright (@JackAlbrightMU) January 15, 2024

The donation will support three things. First is improving youth literacy rates in Milwaukee through the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program.

Wade has been a big supporter of improving youth literacy rates, even hosting a charity golf event in July alongside Travis Diener to raise money for the program.

Secondly, the donation will create the Wade Scholars, a program which benefits low-income Marquette students. Wade Scholars will allow two students per year to receive full room and board scholarships for their first two years on campus.

Lastly, the money will go towards expanding the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center, something that has been in the planning stages for some time. Part of this means a new men’s basketball practice court, which will be named the “Dwyane Wade Court.”

“Marquette shaped me into the person I am today. It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to the university to the next level,” Wade said in a statement. “My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.