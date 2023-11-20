Plugged-in: Wins, wins and more wins

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Are Champions Again

In a 2-0 week, Marquette won its third consecutive Big East regular season title.

The Golden Eagles secured a first round bye in the Big East Tournament with a sweep over St. John’s Friday night. In the win, junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma led the team with 12 kills on 34 total attacks.

Marquette finished the regular season 20-9 and 16-2 in Big East play.

Men’s Basketball Wins Big on the Road

In its first true test of the season, No. 4 Marquette travelled to Urbana-Champaign and took down No. 23 Illinois Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles’ defense held the Illini scoreless from the field in the final 3:12 of the game.

“It just shows how bad we want to win,” junior guard Kam Jones said. “I know it’s not easy to come in and do that against a Top 25 team with a good crowd behind them. They want to win too, so that showed our experience with each other and our will to win.”

Senior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win despite playing through an ankle injury.

Jones and senior forward Oso Ighodaro also netted 15 and 13 points respectively.

Women’s Basketball Runs up the Scoreboard — Twice

The Golden Eagles defeated two teams by a combined 95 points in a 2-0 week.

Marquette earned its first road win of the season after defeating IUPUI Wednesday night by over 30 points.

The Golden Eagles then traveled home to Milwaukee and took down St. Peter’s 96-36 Sunday afternoon,

Five players — Jordan King (21), Hare (19), Liza Karlen (17), Frannie Hottinger (MU career-high with 16) and Lee Volker (12) — finished with double digit points for the third time this season.

Up next

Men's basketball vs. UCLA Monday 10:30 p.m. CST at the Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Men's basketball vs. Kansas/Chaminade Tuesday 1:30 or 7 p.m. CST at the Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Volleyball vs. St. John's/Villanova Friday at 12:30 p.m. CST in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament at the Al McGuire Center.

Women's basketball vs. Boston College Friday 3:30 p.m. CST at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida.

Women's basketball vs. Wisconsin/Arkansas Saturday 4 or 6:30 p.m. CST at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida.

