Plugged-in: Wins, wins and more wins

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 20, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Are Champions Again

In a 2-0 week, Marquette won its third consecutive Big East regular season title.

  • Marquette finished the regular season 20-9 and 16-2 in Big East play.

Men’s Basketball Wins Big on the Road

In its first true test of the season, No. 4 Marquette travelled to Urbana-Champaign and took down No. 23 Illinois Tuesday night.

  • The Golden Eagles’ defense held the Illini scoreless from the field in the final 3:12 of the game.

“It just shows how bad we want to win,” junior guard Kam Jones said. “I know it’s not easy to come in and do that against a Top 25 team with a good crowd behind them. They want to win too, so that showed our experience with each other and our will to win.”

  • Senior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win despite playing through an ankle injury.
  • Jones and senior forward Oso Ighodaro also netted 15 and 13 points respectively.

Women’s Basketball Runs up the Scoreboard — Twice

The Golden Eagles defeated two teams by a combined 95 points in a 2-0 week.

  • Marquette earned its first road win of the season after defeating IUPUI Wednesday night by over 30 points.
  • In the 92-58 win, sophomore guard Kenzie Hare led Marquette offensively, netting 22 points and tying a career-high five makes from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden Eagles then traveled home to Milwaukee and took down St. Peter’s 96-36 Sunday afternoon, shooting a season-best 57.4% from the field and 56% from the 3-point line.
  • Five players — Jordan King (21), Hare (19), Liza Karlen (17), Frannie Hottinger (MU career-high with 16) and Lee Volker (12) — finished with double digit points for the third time this season.

 

Up next

  • Men’s basketball vs. UCLA Monday 10:30 p.m. CST at the Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball vs. Kansas/Chaminade Tuesday 1:30 or 7 p.m. CST at the Allstate Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Volleyball vs. St. John’s/Villanova Friday at 12:30 p.m. CST in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs. Boston College Friday 3:30 p.m. CST at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin/Arkansas Saturday 4 or 6:30 p.m. CST at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.
