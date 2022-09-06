Students venture to local bookstore

Sitting in bed on a rainy day in a comfortable position nestled with a book is an easy way to lose track of time. However, finding the perfect novel to enjoy while lounging around can be difficult. If you are a Marquette student looking to read more, look no further than Downtown Books Bought & Sold, a used bookstore within walking distance from campus on 624 N. Broadway St.

Opened in 1991 by Keith Pajot in the Third Ward neighborhood of Milwaukee, Downtown Books Bought & Sold gains its inventory with Pajot traveling around the Midwest and purchasing used books from estate sales to later price and resell.

Pajot said the best book he has discovered was an art book signed by Pablo Picasso, which sold for around $5,000.

“Shopping small, especially when it comes to books, is less expensive than buying from a larger corporation. I also offer older titles and books that might be hard to find elsewhere,” Pajot said. “There is no altruistic reasoning behind my book selling; it is something that I find joy and knowledge in.”

When trying to cater to a younger crowd of customers, Pajot said he makes sure to listen to familiar faces who frequent Downtown Books Bought & Sold. “When ringing customers up, I like to ask what they enjoy reading, while also listening to different books they request,” Pajot said.

A fan of Victorian literature himself, Pajot said he currently has noticed a strong demand for “anything Colleen Hoover.”

Downtown Books Bought & Sold attracts a diverse group of Marquette students, all from different colleges and backgrounds.

Bridget Neugent, junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she has visited the bookstore a few times after hearing about it from a classmate in one of her English classes last year.

That classmate was Charlotte Martin, a junior in the College of Communication.

Martin said she came across, “her favorite spot in Milwaukee,” one day on a walk after class.

“I thought I’d stop in (and) I instantly fell in love with the pleasant atmosphere,” Martin said. “There is something for every niche interest in the store. I was looking for a book I couldn’t find anywhere, even online, and I found it tucked away in a little bookcase.”

Martin said introducing the store to students like Neugent is “an absolute must”. I would love for my peers to support Downtown Books Bought & Sold.

Three years after being introduced to the store, Neugent said she has continued to frequently visit.

“The books are ridiculously inexpensive and the store also has posters and framed art,” Neugent said. “I love to go and walk around and discover cool books I’ve never seen before. I’m a historical researcher and I love to learn. This helps me and is a fun way to do so.”

“Once you find an author and genre you love, mystery for me, you’ll take off from there. I think Downtown Books Bought & Sold is a pristine place to start,” Neugent said.

