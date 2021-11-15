Women’s basketball uses second half performance to defeat Southern

Rose Nkumu (right) in motion during Marquette’s 60-45 win over Southern Nov. 15 at the Al McGuire Center.

Marquette women’s basketball earned its third straight win of the season defeating Southern University 65-40 at the Al McGuire Center Monday afternoon.

“Excited about winning this afternoon, we knew this was going to be a challenge for us with Southern coming into our building, they’re a great team and they’re going to have a great season down the road,” Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy said. “We have been on a long stretch so it was really important that we found a way to get this win.”

In the first quarter, Southern’s defense brought struggles to Marquette causing the Golden Eagles to turnover the ball multiple times in the opening minutes.

After a time out, the Golden Eagles were able to re-establish their offense and take the lead after graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer at the 6:39 mark of the quarter.

“We turned the ball over way to much, kind of a lot of wacky turnovers, travels, charges, bobblin the ball. We knew that Southern was going to press the entire game and knew there was going to be some situations where it probably felt like there were more than five people on the court defensively” Duffy said.

The Golden Eagles went into the second quarter leading 21-15.

Despite poor shooting performances by both teams in the second half, redshirt first-year forward Liza Karlen’s six points in the second quarter sent Marquette into halftime up 31-25.

Quarter three was another slow one, as the teams combined for just 25 points in the frame, but Marquette still led 48-34.

Marquette’s defense came alive in the third as well forcing Southern to turn the ball over several times, including multiple shot clock violations.

The Golden Eagles were able to distance themselves in the final 10 minutes and walk away with a 65-40 victory. Redshirt first-year forward Julianna Okosun and first-year forward Makiyah Williams both saw time in the frame.

Redshirt sophomore forward Kennedi Myles, redshirt junior forward Chloe Marotta and Karlen combined for 33 of Marquette’s 49 rebounds. Marotta notched her third career double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

“They love those stats, that is what they look at more than any other statistic in a game. Offensive rebounds and just the opportunities to get those extra boards,” Duffy said. “Thought they were all really good. To have a rotation where you can have any one of our post players get 8-10 boards is pretty awesome.”

Marquette (3-0) will travel to Boulder, Colorado to face the University of Colorado Buffs on Friday at 8 p.m. CST.

“I am excited to go on our first road trip, see how that is for a couple of our youngins as well,” Marotta said. “It will be exciting, another great matchup for us and we are excited to get after it.”

Friday’s road match will begin a three game road trip for the Golden Eagles, with two occuring at a neutral site in Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona Beach Invitational.

“We need some rest. We are going to reset ourselves coaches and players included. Excited to get on the road for the first time” head coach Megan Duffy said.

This article was written by Kelly Reilly. She can be reached at kelly.reilly@marquette.edu or on Twitter @kellyreillyyy.