Motorized scooters banned on university property

The university is banning motorized scooters on Marquette’s campus effective immediately, according to a statement released Aug. 19.

The ban includes scooters from rental companies like Lime, Bird and Spin, and any other motorized scooters. The new policy comes after Lime first dropped its scooters in Milwaukee July 23 as part of the City of Milwaukee’s Dockless Scooter Pilot Study, ending Dec. 31.

Students are now prohibited from riding the scooters on university-owned walkways and green spaces, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said in an email. Individuals can continue riding the scooters on public streets, including those that run through campus, such as Wisconsin Avenue.

The Marquette University Police Department will enforce the new ban. The department will also enforce a City of Milwaukee ordinance that prohibits using the scooters on sidewalks, a law which has a violation fine of $86.20.

MUPD Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said at the moment, MUPD does not plan to give fines to students for riding on campus.

“Right now, we’re more focused on education than consequences,” Kranz said.

The university’s decision to prohibit the use of scooters was based on a review led by MUPD. The review included looking at other universities that allowed scooters on their campuses.

Kranz said Indiana University’s data was particularly eye-opening. Within two months, over 50 students visited the campus health center for electric scooter-related injuries, Indiana Public Media reported.

Jenny Banak, a junior in the College of Business Administration, recently witnessed her friend fall off a Lime scooter.

Banak said they were at Prospect and Juneau avenues when Mitchell Neunuebel, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, hit a bump in the sidewalk, lost control of the scooter and fell off. As a result, Neuneubel broke his leg in two places.

Banak said she sees pros and cons to prohibiting scooters on campus.

“Sometimes students are running late and I think a scooter could be beneficial in that case,” Banak said in an email. “However, I understand that Marquette wants to protect its students from potential injuries. With so many students walking around campus, if someone isn’t paying attention, there could be a serious injury.”

The university news release cited a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association that said about 250 individuals were admitted to two urban emergency rooms in the last year in connection with scooter collisions.

MUPD will also be working with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works to impound scooters left unattended on university property. Kranz said this policy applies to all motorized scooters, personal or rental.

Marquette University Student Government said it supports the university’s decision.

“Despite the affordability and accessibility of motorized scooters, MUSG understands the evidence that points to the dangers posed by these scooters to riders and pedestrians,” MUSG said in a statement.

Editor’s note: Mitchell Neunuebel works for the Marquette Wire as an employee of MUTV.